april 04, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas that make you want to visit Jeju Island

Pujya Doss

Image: SBS

Secret Garden 

A story about a stuntwoman and a chaebol heir who swap bodies after a mysterious accident Some scenes were filmed in Jeju Island

A story about a poor girl who is admitted to an elite high school and falls in love with one of the richest and most popular boys in school Some scenes were filmed in Jeju Island

Image: KBS2

Boys Over Flowers

A story of a man who returns to Jeju Island after 15 years to find the woman he loves It stars Lee Dong Wook and Shin Min Ah

Image: KBS2

Jeju Island Gatsby 

Starring Lee Min Ho, this drama shows the perfect landscape that is suitable for a man and a mermaid story from Jeju Island

Image: SBS

The Legends of Blue Sea

A fantasy mystery thriller about a group of people who travel to Jeju Island to find a mythical flower that can grant immortality It stars Kim Nam Gil, Lee Da Hee, Cha Eun Woo, and So Ji Sub

Image: Netflix

Island 

A story of people from different walks of life who find their way to Jeju Island It stars Han Ji Min, Kim Woo Bin, Lee Byung Hun, Shin Min Ah, Cha Seung Won, Lee Jung Eun

Image: tvN

Our Blues 

Despite the dark situation in which the characters meet, they become kindred spirits Myul Mang decides to help the young web editor leave the world painlessly

Doom At Your Service

Image: tvN

Love Alarm is a story about the teenage love and struggles of young people In the world of drama, people connect with each other thanks to an app called “Joalarm”

Image: Netflix

Love Alarm

Something In The Rain tells the story of a romance between Yoon JinA (Son YeJin) and her younger brother’s best friend Seo JoonHee (Jung HaeIn)

Something In The Rain

Image: JTBC

While parachuting she encounters an unexpected storm and accidentally ends up on the North Korean land She is found by a military officer Ri Jeong Hyeok (Hyun Bin), who decides to help her

Crash Landing on You

Image: tvN

