10 K-dramas that motivate you to study
Nostalgic tale of five childhood friends navigating life, love, and family in 1980s Seoul.
Image: tvN
Reply 1988
High-pressure Korean society explored through the lives of four families and their children's pursuit of academic excellence.
Image: JTBC
SKY Castle
Two friends overcome societal pressures and self-doubt, pursuing their dreams in the world of taekwondo and broadcasting.
Fight for My Way
Image: KBS2
College students grapple with anonymous love confessions, exploring themes of communication, identity, and finding your voice.
Dear M.
Image: KBS2
Aspiring lawyers with diverse backgrounds and motivations learn valuable lessons about justice, compassion, and fighting for what they believe in.
Law School
Image: JTBC
High school drama of friendship, perseverance, and academic struggles Encourages diligence
School 2017
Image: KBS2
Technology-driven story intertwining romance and ambition amidst school life. Motivates focus and goal-setting.
Love Alarm
Image: Netflix
High school cheerleading squad faces academic and personal hurdles. Promotes teamwork and determination.
Sassy Go Go (Cheer Up!)
Image: KBS2
Aspiring musicians pursue their dreams amidst school challenges. Inspires passion and hard work.
Dream High
Image: KBS2
Behind-the-scenes look at variety show production, showcasing dedication and professionalism
The Producers
Image: KBS2