april 12, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas That Need a Second Season

Pujya Doss

Image: tvN

Twenty-Five Twenty-One

After a heartbreaking ending, fans crave to see if Na Hee Do becomes a fencing champion and if her relationship with Baek Yi Jin blossoms

With Sandbox left unfulfilled, viewers yearn for a second season exploring the future of Samsan Tech and the personal lives of the ambitious young entrepreneurs

Image: tvN

Start-Up

The heartwarming friendship between the five doctors resonated deeply. A second season could showcase their growth as doctors and explore their relationships further

Image: tvN

Hospital Playlist 

Though the Goblin finds peace, the unanswered questions about the Grim Reaper leave fans wanting more, especially regarding his potential romance

Image: tvN

Goblin: The Great and Lonely God 

Did Vincenzo truly leave Hong Cha Young behind? A second season in Italy following their adventures as a vigilante lawyer duo would be a dream come true for many

Image: Netflix

Vincenzo 

With more evil spirits to defeat, the thrilling world of the Counters deserves further exploration. A second season could introduce new threats and delve deeper into the characters' backstories

Image: OCN

Uncanny Counter 

This captivating webtoon adaptation left viewers wanting more. A second season set in college could showcase the growth of the main characters as they navigate new challenges and academic pressures

Weak Hero Class 1 

Image: Wavve

This hilarious body-swap comedy ended with a bittersweet goodbye. A second season exploring a potential modern-day reunion or a deeper look into the historical period would be delightful

Image: tvN

Mr. Queen 

Fans adored the supportive weightlifting team and the cute romance. A second season could follow their journeys to international competitions and the future of their relationships

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo 

Image: MBC

Though the ending offered closure, the intriguing concept of merging two realities leaves room for a new story. A second season could introduce a new set of characters facing similar challenges

W - Two Worlds

Image: MBC

