10 K-dramas That Need a Second Season
Pujya Doss
Image: tvN
Twenty-Five Twenty-One
After a heartbreaking ending, fans crave to see if Na Hee Do becomes a fencing champion and if her relationship with Baek Yi Jin blossoms
With Sandbox left unfulfilled, viewers yearn for a second season exploring the future of Samsan Tech and the personal lives of the ambitious young entrepreneurs
Image: tvN
Start-Up
The heartwarming friendship between the five doctors resonated deeply. A second season could showcase their growth as doctors and explore their relationships further
Image: tvN
Hospital Playlist
Though the Goblin finds peace, the unanswered questions about the Grim Reaper leave fans wanting more, especially regarding his potential romance
Image: tvN
Goblin: The Great and Lonely God
Did Vincenzo truly leave Hong Cha Young behind? A second season in Italy following their adventures as a vigilante lawyer duo would be a dream come true for many
Image: Netflix
Vincenzo
With more evil spirits to defeat, the thrilling world of the Counters deserves further exploration. A second season could introduce new threats and delve deeper into the characters' backstories
Image: OCN
Uncanny Counter
This captivating webtoon adaptation left viewers wanting more. A second season set in college could showcase the growth of the main characters as they navigate new challenges and academic pressures
Weak Hero Class 1
Image: Wavve
This hilarious body-swap comedy ended with a bittersweet goodbye. A second season exploring a potential modern-day reunion or a deeper look into the historical period would be delightful
Image: tvN
Mr. Queen
Fans adored the supportive weightlifting team and the cute romance. A second season could follow their journeys to international competitions and the future of their relationships
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Image: MBC
Though the ending offered closure, the intriguing concept of merging two realities leaves room for a new story. A second season could introduce a new set of characters facing similar challenges
W - Two Worlds
Image: MBC