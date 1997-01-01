10 K-dramas That Perfectly Capture the Feels of Young Love
College athletes navigate love and dreams, showcasing the awkward yet endearing journey of finding oneself amidst friendships, competition, and young romance.
Image: MBC
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
A disguised woman serves in the palace, entangling herself in political intrigue and a blossoming romance with the crown prince. A tale of youthful passion and duty.
Image: KBS2
Love in the Moonlight
A college student undergoes plastic surgery but grapples with self-esteem. Romance blooms as she discovers true beauty and love in this heartfelt coming-of-age drama.
Image: JTBC
My ID is Gangnam Beauty
Set in the '90s, a group of friends navigates the challenges of adolescence, showcasing the nostalgia, laughter, and tears that come with first loves and enduring friendships.
Reply 1997
Image: tvN
A high school girl discovers she's a character in a comic book and strives to change her predetermined fate, leading to a charming exploration of love and self-discovery.
Extraordinary You
Image: MBC
A-Teen
Image: Naver TV Cast
High school friends face the joys and tribulations of youth, relationships, and self-discovery. This web series captures the essence of modern teenage romance with a relatable touch.
University life unfolds with complex relationships and social dynamics, as a student navigates love, trust, and identity in this gripping and realistic portrayal of campus romance.
Cheese in the Trap
Image: tvN
Set against the backdrop of the Gwangju Uprising, a medical student and a nurse fall in love amidst political turmoil, showcasing the intensity and beauty of young love.
Youth of May
Image: KBS2
A talented musician and a high school girl navigate the music industry's challenges and personal growth, capturing the emotions of first love and the pursuit of dreams.
The Liar and His Lover
Image: tvN
A career-oriented woman, skeptical of love, finds herself entangled with two men from her past. This romantic comedy explores the complexities of relationships and personal growth.
To All The Guys Who Loved Me
Image: KBS2