Pujya Doss

MARCH 22, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas that sure will make your heart flutter 

A rich South Korean heiress accidentally lands in North Korea, where she meets a stoic captain. Together, they navigate love against all odds

Image: tvN

Crash Landing on You

This military romance follows a surgeon and a soldier as they find love amidst dangerous missions and life-saving operations

Image:  KBS2

Descendants of the Sun

A goblin seeks a human bride to end his immortal life but discovers a deeper connection with her. Supernatural romance at its finest

Goblin

Image:  tvN

An alien who's been on Earth for 400 years falls in love with a famous actress, weaving a tale of timeless romance and heartwarming moments

My Love from the Star

Image:  SBS

In a world where dreams can predict the future, a young woman and a prosecutor work together to prevent tragedy and find love along the way

While You Were Sleeping

Image: SBS 

A psychiatric ward employee and a children's book author with a traumatic past navigate love, healing, and acceptance

It's Okay to Not Be Okay

Image: tvN 

A dedicated art curator leads a secret life as a devoted fangirl, but her world turns upside down when her boss discovers her hidden passion

Her Private Life

Image:  tvN

A woman with superhuman strength becomes a bodyguard for a CEO with a dark past, leading to a delightful mix of romance and comedy

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

Image:  JTBC

When a narcissistic vice chairman realizes his secretary is ready to quit, he discovers his feelings for her run much deeper than he thought

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim

Image:  tvN

Set in the late '80s, this drama revolves around five friends and their families, exploring the complexities of love, friendship, and growing up

Reply 1988

Image:  tvN

