10 K-dramas that sure will make your heart flutter
A rich South Korean heiress accidentally lands in North Korea, where she meets a stoic captain. Together, they navigate love against all odds
Image: tvN
Crash Landing on You
This military romance follows a surgeon and a soldier as they find love amidst dangerous missions and life-saving operations
Image: KBS2
Descendants of the Sun
A goblin seeks a human bride to end his immortal life but discovers a deeper connection with her. Supernatural romance at its finest
Goblin
Image: tvN
An alien who's been on Earth for 400 years falls in love with a famous actress, weaving a tale of timeless romance and heartwarming moments
My Love from the Star
Image: SBS
In a world where dreams can predict the future, a young woman and a prosecutor work together to prevent tragedy and find love along the way
While You Were Sleeping
Image: SBS
A psychiatric ward employee and a children's book author with a traumatic past navigate love, healing, and acceptance
It's Okay to Not Be Okay
Image: tvN
A dedicated art curator leads a secret life as a devoted fangirl, but her world turns upside down when her boss discovers her hidden passion
Her Private Life
Image: tvN
A woman with superhuman strength becomes a bodyguard for a CEO with a dark past, leading to a delightful mix of romance and comedy
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
Image: JTBC
When a narcissistic vice chairman realizes his secretary is ready to quit, he discovers his feelings for her run much deeper than he thought
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim
Image: tvN
Set in the late '80s, this drama revolves around five friends and their families, exploring the complexities of love, friendship, and growing up
Reply 1988
Image: tvN