10 K-dramas That Tackle Social Issues Head-On
A gripping political drama where a reluctant Minister becomes Acting President after a catastrophic attack, facing discrimination and injustice
Image: tvN
Designated Survivor: 60 Days
A college student’s life spirals after being accused of murder, exposing flaws in the judicial system
Image: Coupang Play
One Ordinary Day
Supernatural beings condemn people to hell, sparking chaos and a cult’s rise to power.
Hellbound
Image: Netflix
An anthology series depicting the lives of Jeju Island residents, addressing social taboos
Our Blues
Image: tvN
An autistic lawyer overcomes social challenges, using her unique perspective to solve cases
Extraordinary Attorney Woo
Image: ENA
Elderly friends share life stories, exploring relationships and the struggles of aging
Dear, My Friends
Image: tvN
A single mother’s life intertwines with a good-hearted cop amidst a serial killer’s threat
When The Camellia Blooms
Image: KBS2
A high school girl masters makeup to transform her appearance, navigating love and social pressures
True Beauty
Image: tvN
A satirical look at the extreme educational pressures in a luxurious residential area
SKY Castle
Image: JTBC
A nostalgic look at the lives of five families in the 1980s, highlighting the era’s social dynamics
Reply 1988
Image: tvN