Pujya Doss

may 08, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas That Tackle Social Issues Head-On

A gripping political drama where a reluctant Minister becomes Acting President after a catastrophic attack, facing discrimination and injustice

Image: tvN

Designated Survivor: 60 Days

A college student’s life spirals after being accused of murder, exposing flaws in the judicial system

Image:  Coupang Play

One Ordinary Day

Supernatural beings condemn people to hell, sparking chaos and a cult’s rise to power. 

Hellbound

Image:  Netflix

An anthology series depicting the lives of Jeju Island residents, addressing social taboos

Our Blues

Image:  tvN

An autistic lawyer overcomes social challenges, using her unique perspective to solve cases

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Image:  ENA

Elderly friends share life stories, exploring relationships and the struggles of aging

Dear, My Friends

Image:  tvN

A single mother’s life intertwines with a good-hearted cop amidst a serial killer’s threat

When The Camellia Blooms

Image:  KBS2

A high school girl masters makeup to transform her appearance, navigating love and social pressures

True Beauty

Image:  tvN

A satirical look at the extreme educational pressures in a luxurious residential area

SKY Castle

Image:  JTBC

A nostalgic look at the lives of five families in the 1980s, highlighting the era’s social dynamics

Reply 1988

Image:  tvN

