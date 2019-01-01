10 K-Dramas That Topped Netflix Global Charts
This survival thriller became a global phenomenon. No.1 in 94 countries, 1.65 billion hours viewed in 28 days, Netflix’s most-watched series ever.
Squid Game (2021)
Song Hye-kyo’s revenge drama made waves globally. Ranked No.1 in Netflix’s Global Top 10 (Non-English) in March 2023.
The Glory (2022–2023)
Zombie meets high school horror, and it exploded worldwide. No.1 in 91 countries. Over 560 million hours viewed in the first month.
All of Us Are Dead (2022)
This heartwarming legal drama charmed millions. Stayed in Netflix Global Top 10 for 21 weeks. Peaked at No.1 in multiple countries.
Extraordinary Attorney Woo (2022)
The North-South romance that captivated fans across borders. Topped charts in Japan, the Philippines, and Southeast Asia. Consistently trended globally.
Crash Landing on You (2019–2020)
A mafia lawyer and sharp humor, what’s not to love? Broke into Netflix’s Global Top 10, No.1 in over 15 countries during its run.
Vincenzo (2021)
Rom-com magic starring Yoona and Junho delivered big. Reached Netflix Top 10 in over 30 countries, including global rankings.
King the Land (2023)
A nostalgic story of love, youth, and loss. Consistently trended in Netflix’s Global Top 10. Especially popular in Asia and the US.
Twenty-Five Twenty-One (2022)
Han So-hee’s action-packed performance stunned audiences. No.1 in several countries, stayed in the Global Top 10 for weeks post-release.
My Name (2021)
Horror, monsters, and survival, it had it all. No.1 in 13 countries. Over 1.4 billion views on Naver Webtoon also boosted global appeal.
Sweet Home (2020)
