Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 24, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas that will Break Your Heart 

Embark on a journey through time with a woman's tragic love story set in the Goryeo era. Heart-wrenching romance and political intrigue unfold, leaving a lasting emotional impact.

Image: SBS

Scarlet Heart: Ryeo

Prepare for tears as an immortal goblin and a doomed bride navigate love and loss. This beautifully crafted fantasy drama combines humor, romance, and profound sorrow.

Image: tvN

Goblin

Tissues ready for this heartbreaking tale of first love and illness. A top actor and a documentary producer reunite, uncovering painful memories and unfulfilled dreams.

Image: KBS2

Uncontrollably Fond

Get ready to laugh and cry with this nostalgic journey set in the '80s. Friends navigate life's ups and downs, creating an emotional masterpiece.

Reply 1988

Image: tvN

A classic melodrama filled with tragedy, sacrifice, and love as separated siblings unknowingly fall for each other. Get ready for an emotional rollercoaster.

Autumn in My Heart

Image: KBS2

Hi Bye, Mama!

Image: tvN

Prepare for tears as a mother gets a second chance at life to be with her daughter. A touching exploration of love, loss, and the enduring bond between family members.

Grab your tissues for this poignant love story as two survivors of a mall collapse find solace in each other's pain, dealing with trauma, healing, and resilience.

Just Between Lovers

Image: JTBC

Get ready for a gripping drama as a school teacher fights to protect an abused child, exploring themes of maternal love, sacrifice, and the pursuit of justice.

Mother

Image: tvN

Experience heartbreak in the 1930s as a composer and a soprano fall in love, their relationship threatened by societal expectations and personal sacrifices.

Hymn of Death

Image: SBS

Prepare to shed tears on a single mother's journey of love and resilience, overcoming societal judgments. A celebration of the human spirit that will leave you in tears.

When the Camellia Blooms

Image: KBS2

