august 13, 2024

10 K-dramas that will give you butterflies 

Pujya Doss

Entertainment

Envy the enduring friendships and love tales among doctors, seamlessly blending humor and heartfelt moments. A masterclass in storytelling

Image:  tvN.

Hospital Playlist

Forbidden love transcends borders, delivering an epic romance with suspense, humor, and unforgettable chemistry

Image:  tvN.

Crash Landing on You

Envy the emotional depth as it navigates mental health, love, and healing. Visually striking with rich storytelling

Image: tvN

It's Okay to Not Be Okay 

Entrepreneurial dreams intertwine with a captivating love triangle. Envy the passion, ambition, and complexities of modern love

Start-Up 

Image:  tvN.

Break societal norms with a poetic love story set in the language of sports. Envy the refreshing take on relationships

Image:  JTBC.

Run On 

Envy the dark humor and unexpected romance in the world of mafia law. A rollercoaster of action, wit, and love

Vincenzo

Image:  tvN.

Envy the quaint charm and blossoming love in a seaside village. A heartwarming fusion of romance and community spirit

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha 

Image:  tvN.

Envy the inspirational journey of an elderly man pursuing ballet and the bonds formed through dreams. A touching exploration of passion and connections

Navillera 

Image:  tvN.

Raw and relatable, envy the complexities of modern dating explored through the art world. A bold and honest portrayal

Nevertheless

Image:  JTBC.

Envy the charming blend of supernatural and romantic elements as a college student navigates life with a 999-year-old gumiho

My Roommate is a Gumiho 

Image:  tvN

