10 K-dramas that will give you butterflies
Pujya Doss
Entertainment
Envy the enduring friendships and love tales among doctors, seamlessly blending humor and heartfelt moments. A masterclass in storytelling
Image: tvN.
Hospital Playlist
Forbidden love transcends borders, delivering an epic romance with suspense, humor, and unforgettable chemistry
Image: tvN.
Crash Landing on You
Envy the emotional depth as it navigates mental health, love, and healing. Visually striking with rich storytelling
Image: tvN
It's Okay to Not Be Okay
Entrepreneurial dreams intertwine with a captivating love triangle. Envy the passion, ambition, and complexities of modern love
Start-Up
Image: tvN.
Break societal norms with a poetic love story set in the language of sports. Envy the refreshing take on relationships
Image: JTBC.
Run On
Envy the dark humor and unexpected romance in the world of mafia law. A rollercoaster of action, wit, and love
Vincenzo
Image: tvN.
Envy the quaint charm and blossoming love in a seaside village. A heartwarming fusion of romance and community spirit
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
Image: tvN.
Envy the inspirational journey of an elderly man pursuing ballet and the bonds formed through dreams. A touching exploration of passion and connections
Navillera
Image: tvN.
Raw and relatable, envy the complexities of modern dating explored through the art world. A bold and honest portrayal
Nevertheless
Image: JTBC.
Envy the charming blend of supernatural and romantic elements as a college student navigates life with a 999-year-old gumiho
My Roommate is a Gumiho
Image: tvN