10 K-dramas that will give you love lessons
Witness an extraterrestrial's timeless love for a human, teaching the value of cherishing every moment
Image: SBS
My Love from the Star
Learn about sacrifice, duty, and love amidst the challenges faced by a soldier and a doctor
Image: KBS2
Descendants of the Sun
Delve into the complexities of love, age gaps, and societal expectations in this heartwarming romance
Something in the Rain
Image: JTBC
Explore the bonds of family, friendship, and first love in a nostalgic journey through the 1980s
Reply 1988
Image: tvN
Discover the healing power of love and acceptance amidst mental health struggles
It's Okay Not to Be Okay
Image: tvN
Follow a cross-dressed girl and a prince's romance, teaching lessons of loyalty and sincerity
Love in the Moonlight
Image: KBS2
Witness the transformative power of empathy and compassion in the face of life's challenges
My Mister
Image: tvN
Journey through love, sacrifice, and redemption in a modern retelling of a classic tale
A Korean Odyssey
Image: tvN
Navigate the complexities of modern relationships, marriage, and career choices
Because This Is My First Life
Image: tvN
Learn about second chances and the importance of appreciating what you have in this thought-provoking drama
Familiar Wife
Image: tvN