Pujya Doss

MARCH 19, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas that will give you love lessons

Witness an extraterrestrial's timeless love for a human, teaching the value of cherishing every moment

Image:  SBS

My Love from the Star

Learn about sacrifice, duty, and love amidst the challenges faced by a soldier and a doctor

Image:  KBS2

Descendants of the Sun

Delve into the complexities of love, age gaps, and societal expectations in this heartwarming romance

Something in the Rain

Image:  JTBC

Explore the bonds of family, friendship, and first love in a nostalgic journey through the 1980s

Reply 1988

Image:  tvN

Discover the healing power of love and acceptance amidst mental health struggles

It's Okay Not to Be Okay

Image:  tvN

Follow a cross-dressed girl and a prince's romance, teaching lessons of loyalty and sincerity

Love in the Moonlight

Image:  KBS2

Witness the transformative power of empathy and compassion in the face of life's challenges

My Mister

Image:  tvN

Journey through love, sacrifice, and redemption in a modern retelling of a classic tale

A Korean Odyssey

Image:  tvN

Navigate the complexities of modern relationships, marriage, and career choices

Because This Is My First Life

Image:  tvN

Learn about second chances and the importance of appreciating what you have in this thought-provoking drama

Familiar Wife

Image:  tvN

