Pujya Doss

april 09, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas That Will Hijack Your Heart

Two teens navigate friendship, first love, and chasing Olympic dreams amidst turbulent 1980s South Korea

Image: tvN

Twenty-Five Twenty-One

A detective and a special forces officer team up to fight an airborne virus and their blossoming romance amidst the chaos.

Image: tvN

Happiness

A 900-year-old immortal seeks his bride to end his cursed life, meeting a bright high school student who sees through his lonely facade.

Goblin

Image: tvN

A cautious art student falls for a charming but emotionally unavailable player, testing her boundaries and risking heartache.

Nevertheless

Image: Netflix

An office worker accidentally goes on a blind date with her CEO, leading to a hilarious contract romance full of twists and secrets.

Business Proposal

Image: SBS

A plain girl transforms with makeup, sparking unexpected attention from two popular boys, but hiding her true self brings challenges.

True Beauty 

Image: tvN

Two ex-lovers who can't stand each other get swept up in filming a documentary about their high school romance, reigniting old feelings.

Our Beloved Summer

Image: SBS

A dentist leaves Seoul for a seaside village, encountering a warm-hearted handyman who heals her wounds and teaches her the value of community.

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Image: tvN

A reclusive fairytale writer and a caring hospital worker, both carrying emotional baggage, find solace and healing in each other.

It's Okay Not to Be Okay 

Image: Netflix

A Special Forces captain and a doctor fall in love while working in a war-torn country, facing life-and-death situations and defying military rules.

Descendants of the Sun

Image: KBS2

