10 K-dramas That Will Hijack Your Heart
Two teens navigate friendship, first love, and chasing Olympic dreams amidst turbulent 1980s South Korea
Image: tvN
Twenty-Five Twenty-One
A detective and a special forces officer team up to fight an airborne virus and their blossoming romance amidst the chaos.
Image: tvN
Happiness
A 900-year-old immortal seeks his bride to end his cursed life, meeting a bright high school student who sees through his lonely facade.
Goblin
Image: tvN
A cautious art student falls for a charming but emotionally unavailable player, testing her boundaries and risking heartache.
Nevertheless
Image: Netflix
An office worker accidentally goes on a blind date with her CEO, leading to a hilarious contract romance full of twists and secrets.
Business Proposal
Image: SBS
A plain girl transforms with makeup, sparking unexpected attention from two popular boys, but hiding her true self brings challenges.
True Beauty
Image: tvN
Two ex-lovers who can't stand each other get swept up in filming a documentary about their high school romance, reigniting old feelings.
Our Beloved Summer
Image: SBS
A dentist leaves Seoul for a seaside village, encountering a warm-hearted handyman who heals her wounds and teaches her the value of community.
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
Image: tvN
A reclusive fairytale writer and a caring hospital worker, both carrying emotional baggage, find solace and healing in each other.
It's Okay Not to Be Okay
Image: Netflix
A Special Forces captain and a doctor fall in love while working in a war-torn country, facing life-and-death situations and defying military rules.
Descendants of the Sun
Image: KBS2