Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 05, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas That Will Keep You Up All Night

A rich South Korean heiress lands in North Korea, creating a forbidden love story full of humor and heart. The suspenseful plot will keep you glued

Image:  tvN

Crash Landing On You

Follow an underdog's journey to success, seeking revenge and love. Engaging characters and unexpected twists make it a gripping watch, perfect for an all-nighter

Image:  JTBC

Itaewon Class

Join a romance between a soldier and a doctor amid danger and chaos. The intense storyline, emotional moments, and action scenes make it binge-worthy

Image:  KBS2

Descendants of the Sun

A thrilling crime drama involving a mysterious walkie-talkie that communicates with the past. The suspense and clever storytelling will keep you on the edge of your seat

Signal

Image:  tvN

Witness a woman's ability to foresee accidents in her dreams. The mix of romance, fantasy, and crime-solving creates a captivating narrative that's hard to resist

While You Were Sleeping

Image:  SBS

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

Image:  JTBC

A quirky romantic comedy featuring a woman with superhuman strength. The amusing storyline and charming characters make it a delightful and binge-worthy choice

A dark comedy about a lawyer with Mafia ties seeking justice. The unique blend of humor, suspense, and unconventional heroism makes it a compelling watch

Vincenzo

Image:  tvN

Dive into a thrilling romance between a webtoon character and a surgeon. The mind-bending plot and unexpected twists make it a rollercoaster ride

W - Two Worlds

Image:  MBC

Set in the '80s, this heartwarming drama revolves around neighborhood friends and family. The nostalgic vibe, relatable characters, and slice-of-life storytelling make it addictive

Reply 1988

Image:  tvN

A unique blend of psychological drama and romance, featuring a man with multiple personalities. The complex characters and intriguing plot keep viewers captivated

Kill Me, Heal Me

Image:  MBC

