10 K-dramas That Will Keep You Up All Night
A rich South Korean heiress lands in North Korea, creating a forbidden love story full of humor and heart. The suspenseful plot will keep you glued
Image: tvN
Crash Landing On You
Follow an underdog's journey to success, seeking revenge and love. Engaging characters and unexpected twists make it a gripping watch, perfect for an all-nighter
Image: JTBC
Itaewon Class
Join a romance between a soldier and a doctor amid danger and chaos. The intense storyline, emotional moments, and action scenes make it binge-worthy
Image: KBS2
Descendants of the Sun
A thrilling crime drama involving a mysterious walkie-talkie that communicates with the past. The suspense and clever storytelling will keep you on the edge of your seat
Signal
Image: tvN
Witness a woman's ability to foresee accidents in her dreams. The mix of romance, fantasy, and crime-solving creates a captivating narrative that's hard to resist
While You Were Sleeping
Image: SBS
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
Image: JTBC
A quirky romantic comedy featuring a woman with superhuman strength. The amusing storyline and charming characters make it a delightful and binge-worthy choice
A dark comedy about a lawyer with Mafia ties seeking justice. The unique blend of humor, suspense, and unconventional heroism makes it a compelling watch
Vincenzo
Image: tvN
Dive into a thrilling romance between a webtoon character and a surgeon. The mind-bending plot and unexpected twists make it a rollercoaster ride
W - Two Worlds
Image: MBC
Set in the '80s, this heartwarming drama revolves around neighborhood friends and family. The nostalgic vibe, relatable characters, and slice-of-life storytelling make it addictive
Reply 1988
Image: tvN
Click Here
A unique blend of psychological drama and romance, featuring a man with multiple personalities. The complex characters and intriguing plot keep viewers captivated
Kill Me, Heal Me
Image: MBC