Pujya Doss

MARCH 09, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas that will keep you up all night 

A dark drama following hundreds of cash-strapped players who accept a strange invitation to compete in children's games with deadly consequences

Image: Netflix

Squid Game

A stoic prosecutor with a mysterious past teams up with a passionate police detective to uncover corruption in the highest levels of government

Image: tvN

Stranger

Five doctors who have been friends since medical school navigate the ups and downs of life, love, and loss at a bustling hospital

Image: tvN

Hospital Playlist

A South Korean paraglider accidentally crash-lands in North Korea and is forced to stay hidden with a handsome North Korean soldier who helps her

Crash Landing on You

Image: tvN

A Korean-Italian mafia lawyer returns to Korea to claim a hidden fortune and winds up fighting against a corrupt corporation

Vincenzo 

Image: tvN

A centuries-old goblin is cursed with immortality and can only end it by finding his true bride. When he encounters a cheerful high school student who claims to be the bride, their lives become intertwined

Goblin

Image: tvN

Kingdom

Image: Netflix

A mysterious plague sweeps through Joseon Korea, turning the infected into flesh-eating monsters. The crown prince becomes determined to find the source of the outbreak in order to save his people

A detective in 2015 uses a mysterious walkie-talkie to communicate with a detective in 1988. Together, they work to solve cold cases and prevent future tragedies

Signal

Image: tvN

The CEO of a luxurious hotel for ghosts helps them find peace and move on to the afterlife

Hotel Del Luna

Image: tvN

An American-raised Korean soldier returns to his homeland during a turbulent time in history and falls in love with a noblewoman

Mr. Sunshine

Image: tvN

