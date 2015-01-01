10 K-dramas that will keep you up all night 

A dark drama following hundreds of cash-strapped players who accept a strange invitation to compete in children's games with deadly consequences
Image: Netflix
Squid Game
A stoic prosecutor with a mysterious past teams up with a passionate police detective to uncover corruption in the highest levels of government
Image: tvN
Stranger
Five doctors who have been friends since medical school navigate the ups and downs of life, love, and loss at a bustling hospital
Image: tvN
Hospital Playlist
A South Korean paraglider accidentally crash-lands in North Korea and is forced to stay hidden with a handsome North Korean soldier who helps her
Crash Landing on You
Image: tvN
A Korean-Italian mafia lawyer returns to Korea to claim a hidden fortune and winds up fighting against a corrupt corporation
Vincenzo
Image: tvN
A centuries-old goblin is cursed with immortality and can only end it by finding his true bride. When he encounters a cheerful high school student who claims to be the bride, their lives become intertwined
Goblin
Image: tvN
Kingdom
Image: Netflix
A mysterious plague sweeps through Joseon Korea, turning the infected into flesh-eating monsters. The crown prince becomes determined to find the source of the outbreak in order to save his people
A detective in 2015 uses a mysterious walkie-talkie to communicate with a detective in 1988. Together, they work to solve cold cases and prevent future tragedies
Signal
Image: tvN
The CEO of a luxurious hotel for ghosts helps them find peace and move on to the afterlife
Hotel Del Luna
Image: tvN
An American-raised Korean soldier returns to his homeland during a turbulent time in history and falls in love with a noblewoman