Pujya Doss

MARCH 07, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas That Will Leave You Feeling Single

A chance encounter in North Korea leads to a captivating love story. Brace for feels as Captain Ri and Yoon Se-ri's romance unfolds

Image: tvN

Crash Landing on You 

Swoon-worthy goblin-grim reaper bromance and heartbreak make this fantasy drama a must-watch for singles

Image: tvN

Goblin: The Lonely and Great God 

Love blooms amidst political turmoil. Captain Yoo and Dr. Kang's romance in this action-packed drama will tug at your single heartstrings

Descendants of the Sun 

Image: KBS2

A CEO-secretary romance filled with humor and heart. Kim Mi-so's charm might make you wish for a secretary like her

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim 

Image: tvN

A poignant tale of love and healing. Moon Gang-tae and Ko Moon-young's story will leave you yearning for a connection as profound

It's Okay Not to Be Okay 

Image: tvN

Superhuman strength meets CEO charm in a delightful romantic comedy. Do Bong-soon and Ahn Min-hyuk's love story is irresistibly sweet

Strong Woman Do Bong-soon

Image: JTBC

A heartwarming sports romance celebrating love, friendship, and dreams. Kim Bok-joo's journey in finding love might make you feel single

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo 

Image: MBC

A comedic romance blossoms between a top actress and a seemingly emotionless lawyer. An endearing story about love and healing

Touch Your Heart 

Image: tvN

Navigate the world of secret dating with a chief curator and a top idol. A delightful romantic comedy with a dreamy love story

Her Private Life 

Image: tvN

Love and acceptance in a romantic comedy about a man allergic to humans falling for a robot. Heartwarming and charming

I Am Not a Robot

Image: MBC

