Pujya Doss

MARCH 20, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas That Will Make You Believe in Love Again

Image:  KBS2

Descendants of the Sun

A special forces captain and a doctor find love amidst natural disasters. This gripping romance, filled with action and emotion, captivates hearts

A historical drama about a crown prince and a girl pretending to be a eunuch. This fun and romantic tale explores love amid royal intrigue

Image:  KBS2

Love in the Moonlight

Modern college students navigate life, friendship, and romance. This fresh and heartwarming series, available on Netflix, captures the essence of youthful relationships.

Image:  Netflix

My First First Love

A water god visits Earth to find powerful stones, accompanied by his bride. This fantasy romance beautifully portrays love transcending divine and earthly differences

Image:  tvN

The Bride of Habaek

An art curator’s secret fangirl life unfolds. This delightful journey showcases how true love accepts all parts of you

Image:  tvN

Her Private Life

In this historical drama, love fights for safety and protection. The series, aired on MBC, offers a captivating blend of history and romance.

Image:  MBC

Rookie Historian Goo Hae-Ryung

Image:  MBC

A relatable story of beauty, age, and love. Perfect for a light watch, this MBC drama charmingly explores the complexities of relationships

She Was Pretty

A woman with superhuman strength navigates romance and uniqueness in this JTBC series. The lighthearted plot and strong characters make it an enjoyable watch

Image:  JTBC

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

A magical tale of a mermaid’s love beyond ocean boundaries. This SBS drama, filled with fantasy and romance, enchants viewers with its mystical narrative

Legend of the Blue Sea

Image:  SBS

A hardworking secretary’s journey to love unfolds in this tvN series. The witty and heartwarming story explores the dynamics of workplace romance

What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim?

Image:  tvN

