Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 27, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas That Will Make You Believe in Time Travel 

A detective communicates with a profiler from the past through a mysterious walkie-talkie to solve cold cases.

Image: tvN

Signal

A scholar time-travels to the future and falls in love with an actress playing Queen In-Hyun.

Image: tvN

Queen In-Hyun's Man

A man discovers he can time travel using the subway and tries to change his future by marrying a woman he meets.

Image: tvN

Tomorrow with You

A news anchor discovers a time-traveling incense burner and attempts to alter his past for a better future.

Nine: Nine Time Travels

Image: tvN

A modern-day plastic surgeon is transported to the Goryeo Dynasty to save a queen's life and encounters love and adventure.

Faith

Image: SBS

A Joseon-era prince and his entourage time-travel to modern-day Seoul to solve a mystery and find love.

Rooftop Prince

Image: SBS

A man gets a chance to relive his past and win the heart of his lifelong crush by traveling back in time.

Operation Proposal

Image: TV Chosun

A detective pursues a serial killer through time as he finds himself in the year 1986 while investigating a case.

Tunnel

Image: OCN

A modern acupuncturist and a Joseon-era physician swap places through time, leading to comedic and medical adventures.

Live Up to Your Name, Dr. Heo

Image: tvN

A high school student magically travels to the Joseon Dynasty, where she becomes a royal physician's assistant and finds love.

Splash Splash Love

Image: MBC

