10 K-dramas That Will Make You Believe in Time Travel
A detective communicates with a profiler from the past through a mysterious walkie-talkie to solve cold cases.
Image: tvN
Signal
A scholar time-travels to the future and falls in love with an actress playing Queen In-Hyun.
Image: tvN
Queen In-Hyun's Man
A man discovers he can time travel using the subway and tries to change his future by marrying a woman he meets.
Image: tvN
Tomorrow with You
A news anchor discovers a time-traveling incense burner and attempts to alter his past for a better future.
Nine: Nine Time Travels
Image: tvN
A modern-day plastic surgeon is transported to the Goryeo Dynasty to save a queen's life and encounters love and adventure.
Faith
Image: SBS
A Joseon-era prince and his entourage time-travel to modern-day Seoul to solve a mystery and find love.
Rooftop Prince
Image: SBS
A man gets a chance to relive his past and win the heart of his lifelong crush by traveling back in time.
Operation Proposal
Image: TV Chosun
A detective pursues a serial killer through time as he finds himself in the year 1986 while investigating a case.
Tunnel
Image: OCN
A modern acupuncturist and a Joseon-era physician swap places through time, leading to comedic and medical adventures.
Live Up to Your Name, Dr. Heo
Image: tvN
A high school student magically travels to the Joseon Dynasty, where she becomes a royal physician's assistant and finds love.
Splash Splash Love
Image: MBC