Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 12, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas That Will Make You Cry (Happy Tears)

Nostalgic tale of family and friendship evokes both laughter and tears. Heartwarming moments abound in this coming-of-age drama

Image:  tvN

Reply 1988

A single mother's journey of love and resilience touches the heart. Emotional and heartwarming, it's a story of hope amidst struggles

Image:  KBS2

When the Camellia Blooms

Deep bonds form among doctors, revealing life's joys and sorrows. A touching portrayal of friendship, love, and the healing power of music

Image:  tvN

Hospital Playlist

Strangers find solace in each other's pain, forming unlikely connections. A poignant exploration of human struggles and the beauty of empathy

My Mister

Image:  tvN

Healing romance blossoms amid past traumas. A heartwarming journey of self-discovery and acceptance

It's Okay to Not Be Okay

Image:  tvN

Angel's Last Mission: Love

Image:  KBS2

An angel's mission to find love brings tears of joy. Emotional twists and heartfelt moments abound in this supernatural romance

Dreams, love, and friendship collide in the startup world. Emotional highs and lows resonate deeply, evoking happy tears

Start-Up

Image:  tvN

A woman's time-traveling journey evokes laughter and tears. A poignant reflection on life, love, and the passage of time

The Light in Your Eyes

Image:  JTBC

Love blossoms amidst societal expectations and personal struggles. A heartfelt portrayal of romance and resilience

One Spring Night

Image:  MBC

Aging friends navigate life's challenges, bringing tears of laughter and nostalgia. A touching portrayal of friendship's enduring power

Dear My Friends

Image:  tvN

