Heading 3

Pujya Doss

November 20, 2023

Entertainment

10 K-dramas that will make you cry hard

A time-traveling tale of love and tragedy in Goryeo. Brace yourself for heartbreak as a modern woman navigates the complexities of the past

Image: SBS

Scarlet Heart Ryeo

A poignant romance between a top actor and a documentary producer, battling illness and past wounds. Prepare for heart-wrenching moments

Image: KBS2

Uncontrollably Fond

This historical fantasy follows a cursed Gumiho and his tragic love. A saga of love, betrayal, and sacrifice unfolds

Image: SBS

Tale of the Nine-Tailed

A touching story of a ghost mother's journey to reunite with her family. Prepare for tears and laughter in this emotional rollercoaster

Image: tvN

Hi Bye, Mama!

Childhood sweethearts reunite under heartbreaking circumstances. A story of love, loss, and second chances that will tug at your heartstrings

Image: SBS

Angel Eyes

A fantasy romance intertwining gods, demons, and doomed love. A modern-day retelling of a classic tale filled with emotion and tragedy

Image:tvN

A Korean Odyssey (Hwayugi)

Past and present collide as former lovers reunite. A tale of love, regret, and the bittersweet journey of finding each other again

Image: tvN 

When My Love Blooms

A heartbreaking story of childhood trauma and love. As two souls navigate a dark past, prepare for emotional turbulence and powerful performances 

Image: MBC

Come and Hug Me

Two survivors of a mall collapse find solace in each other. A poignant drama exploring grief, healing, and the beauty of human connection

Image: JTBC

Just Between Lovers

A fantastical journey of love and sacrifice. Follow the lives of a goblin, a grim reaper, and a young woman in this beautifully tragic tale

Image: tvN

Goblin

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here