10 K-dramas that will make you feel good
A young weightlifter finds love and friendship in the world of sports
Image: MBC
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Nostalgic tale of friends and family in a Seoul neighborhood during the late '80s
Image: tvN
Reply 1988
A girl with low self-esteem undergoes plastic surgery and experiences university life
Image: JTBC
My ID is Gangnam Beauty
A young woman with superhuman strength balances her job and love life
Image: JTBC
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
The heartwarming lives of doctors and friends working in the same hospital
Image: tvN
Hospital Playlist
A lawyer helps a once-famous trainer regain her health and self-confidence
Image: KBS2
Oh My Venus
A young woman's life changes when she moves into a mansion with three rich cousins
Image: tvN
Cinderella and Four Knights
An amnesiac heir teams up with a quirky girl to navigate life and love
Image: MBC
Shopping King Louie
A comedic series about a webtoon artist's everyday life
Image: KBS2 Naver TV
The Sound of Your Heart
Three friends run a guesthouse, facing hilarious situations and life challenges
Image: JTBC
Welcome to Waikiki