10 K-dramas that will make you forget the world 

Centuries-old goblin seeks love and redemption, entwined with mortal woman's fate. A magical tale of romance

Goblin

Mermaid seeks love in the modern world, entangling with a conman in destiny's net. A story of love transcending time

Legend of the Blue Sea

Alien's enduring love for the actress spans centuries, navigating life's challenges together. A timeless romance

My Love from the Star

Surgeon meets a hero from her father's comic, colliding reality with webtoon. A tale of adventure and romance

W: Two Worlds

Dreams foretell the future for prosecutors and journalists, weaving romance amid changing destinies. A captivating love story

While You Were Sleeping

Modern woman transported to the Goryeo Dynasty encounters love, rivalry, and royalty. A tale of historical romance

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo

Cursed hotel for ghosts and kind-hearted hotelier set the stage for supernatural love stories. A hauntingly beautiful romance

Hotel Del Luna

Parallel worlds collide as king and detective find love and intrigue transcending dimensions. A tale of love defying boundaries

The King: Eternal Monarch

Woman with 100 days to live makes a deal with a deity for wishes, but a deadly price looms. A gripping supernatural romance

Doom at Your Service

College student swallows marble of 999-year-old gumiho, cohabiting until she retrieves it. A charming tale of love and friendship

My Roommate Is a Gumiho

