Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 20, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas that will make you happy 

A heartwarming coming-of-age story about love and friendship in the world of collegiate athletes, filled with humor, romance, and personal growth

Image:  MBC.

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo

Combining comedy and romance, it follows a petite but strong woman with superhuman strength who becomes a bodyguard and finds love

Image:  JTBC.

Strong Woman Do Bong-soon

Set in the late 1980s, this nostalgic drama revolves around the lives of five families in a Seoul neighborhood, offering laughter, tears, and heartwarming moments

Image:  tvN.

Reply 1988

A story about self-acceptance and love, following a young woman who undergoes plastic surgery and enters college, discovering true beauty lies within

My ID is Gangnam Beauty

Image:  JTBC.

A lighthearted romance about childhood friends pursuing their dreams while navigating career challenges and love, showcasing perseverance, friendship, and personal growth

Fight for My Way

Image:  KBS2.

Delving into mental health and relationships, this drama follows a psychiatrist and a bestselling author as they confront their past traumas and find healing together

It's Okay, That's Love

Image:  SBS.

Hospital Playlist

Image:  tvN.

A heartwarming series depicting the lives of doctors and their enduring friendship, with humorous anecdotes, touching moments, and melodious music

A comedic portrayal of three friends running a guesthouse, facing hilarious mishaps and challenges while pursuing their dreams in the entertainment industry

Welcome to Waikiki

Image:  JTBC.

A romantic comedy about childhood friends who reunite as adults, exploring themes of beauty, self-esteem, and second chances in love and career

She Was Pretty

Image:  MBC.

A feel-good romance between a lawyer and a former weightlifter turned celebrity trainer, emphasizing self-love, fitness, and the healing power of relationships

Oh My Venus

Image:  KBS2.

