10 K-dramas that will make you happy
A heartwarming coming-of-age story about love and friendship in the world of collegiate athletes, filled with humor, romance, and personal growth
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo
Combining comedy and romance, it follows a petite but strong woman with superhuman strength who becomes a bodyguard and finds love
Strong Woman Do Bong-soon
Set in the late 1980s, this nostalgic drama revolves around the lives of five families in a Seoul neighborhood, offering laughter, tears, and heartwarming moments
Reply 1988
A story about self-acceptance and love, following a young woman who undergoes plastic surgery and enters college, discovering true beauty lies within
My ID is Gangnam Beauty
A lighthearted romance about childhood friends pursuing their dreams while navigating career challenges and love, showcasing perseverance, friendship, and personal growth
Fight for My Way
Delving into mental health and relationships, this drama follows a psychiatrist and a bestselling author as they confront their past traumas and find healing together
It's Okay, That's Love
Hospital Playlist
A heartwarming series depicting the lives of doctors and their enduring friendship, with humorous anecdotes, touching moments, and melodious music
A comedic portrayal of three friends running a guesthouse, facing hilarious mishaps and challenges while pursuing their dreams in the entertainment industry
Welcome to Waikiki
A romantic comedy about childhood friends who reunite as adults, exploring themes of beauty, self-esteem, and second chances in love and career
She Was Pretty
A feel-good romance between a lawyer and a former weightlifter turned celebrity trainer, emphasizing self-love, fitness, and the healing power of relationships
Oh My Venus
