april 09, 2024

10 K-dramas That Will Make You Laugh, Cry, and Swoon

Image:  MBC

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo

A heartwarming sports romance filled with laughter, tears, and adorable moments, showcasing the journey of love and self-discovery

A delightful blend of comedy, romance, and action, featuring a strong-willed woman with superhuman strength and her charming CEO love interest

Image:  JTBC

Strong Woman Do Bong-soon

Hilarious mishaps and heartwarming camaraderie ensue when three struggling friends run a guesthouse, delivering endless laughs and feel-good moments

Image:  JTBC

Welcome to Waikiki

A romantic comedy revolving around childhood friends who reunite as adults, exploring themes of self-esteem, love, and friendship with humor and warmth

Image:  MBC

She Was Pretty

A relatable story of friendship and romance among four childhood friends pursuing their dreams, featuring realistic struggles and heart-fluttering moments

Image:  KBS2

Fight for My Way

A charming rom-com addressing beauty standards and self-acceptance, as a college student undergoes plastic surgery and finds love while navigating university life

Image:  JTBC

My ID is Gangnam Beauty

A touching tale of a married couple who time-travel back to their college days, rediscovering their love amidst laughter, tears, and second chances

Go Back Couple

Image:  KBS2

A behind-the-scenes glimpse into the world of variety show production, blending humor, romance, and slice-of-life moments with an ensemble cast

Image:  KBS2

The Producers

A light-hearted rom-com featuring a narcissistic CEO and his capable secretary, brimming with hilarious banter, swoon-worthy romance, and unexpected depth

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim?

Image:  tvN

A heartwarming slice-of-life drama revolving around five doctors and their enduring friendship, filled with laughter, tears, and uplifting musical performances

Hospital Playlist

Image:  tvN

