10 K-dramas That Will Make You Laugh, Cry, and Swoon
Pujya Doss
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo
A heartwarming sports romance filled with laughter, tears, and adorable moments, showcasing the journey of love and self-discovery
A delightful blend of comedy, romance, and action, featuring a strong-willed woman with superhuman strength and her charming CEO love interest
Strong Woman Do Bong-soon
Hilarious mishaps and heartwarming camaraderie ensue when three struggling friends run a guesthouse, delivering endless laughs and feel-good moments
Welcome to Waikiki
A romantic comedy revolving around childhood friends who reunite as adults, exploring themes of self-esteem, love, and friendship with humor and warmth
She Was Pretty
A relatable story of friendship and romance among four childhood friends pursuing their dreams, featuring realistic struggles and heart-fluttering moments
Fight for My Way
A charming rom-com addressing beauty standards and self-acceptance, as a college student undergoes plastic surgery and finds love while navigating university life
My ID is Gangnam Beauty
A touching tale of a married couple who time-travel back to their college days, rediscovering their love amidst laughter, tears, and second chances
Go Back Couple
A behind-the-scenes glimpse into the world of variety show production, blending humor, romance, and slice-of-life moments with an ensemble cast
The Producers
A light-hearted rom-com featuring a narcissistic CEO and his capable secretary, brimming with hilarious banter, swoon-worthy romance, and unexpected depth
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim?
A heartwarming slice-of-life drama revolving around five doctors and their enduring friendship, filled with laughter, tears, and uplifting musical performances
Hospital Playlist
