10 K-dramas That Will Make You Swoon Over Their Romantic Leads
Pujya Doss
Image: tvN
Crash Landing on You
Hyun Bin stars as a charismatic North Korean officer who falls for a South Korean heiress in this cross-border romantic drama
Song Joong-ki plays a dashing army captain, and his chemistry with Song Hye Kyo sizzles in this military medical drama
Image: KBS2.
Descendants of the Sun
Park Seo Joon is a narcissistic executive whose heart starts to thaw when his loyal secretary, played by Park Min-young, decides to quit
Image: tvN.
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim
Gong Yoo takes the lead as a centuries-old goblin who seeks to end his immortal life. His charm captivates viewers
Image: tvN.
Goblin
Kim Soo Hyun stars as an alien who's lived on Earth for 400 years. His suave character woos both the leading lady and the audience.
Image: SBS.
My Love from the Star
Park Hyung Sik plays a charming CEO who hires a petite but super-strong bodyguard, Do Bong-soon, played by Park Bo-young
Image: JTBC.
Strong Woman Do Bong-soon
Lee Min-ho's portrayal of the rich and brooding Goo Jun-pyo has made him a heartthrob in this iconic high school drama
Boys Over Flowers
Image: KBS2.
Park Seo Joon plays a determined underdog who builds a successful restaurant empire. His charisma and growth make this series engaging
Image: JTBC.
Itaewon Class
Park Hyung Sik, along with a star-studded cast, portrays a warrior in the ancient Silla kingdom. His regal looks add to the drama's appeal
Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth
Image: KBS2.
Ji Chang Wook stars as a mysterious night courier and investigator. His action-packed role and undeniable charm draw viewers in
Healer
Image: KBS2.