april 06, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas That Will Make You Swoon Over Their Romantic Leads

Pujya Doss

Image: tvN

Crash Landing on You

Hyun Bin stars as a charismatic North Korean officer who falls for a South Korean heiress in this cross-border romantic drama

Song Joong-ki plays a dashing army captain, and his chemistry with Song Hye Kyo sizzles in this military medical drama

Image: KBS2.

Descendants of the Sun

Park Seo Joon is a narcissistic executive whose heart starts to thaw when his loyal secretary, played by Park Min-young, decides to quit

Image: tvN.

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim

Gong Yoo takes the lead as a centuries-old goblin who seeks to end his immortal life. His charm captivates viewers

Image: tvN.

Goblin 

Kim Soo Hyun stars as an alien who's lived on Earth for 400 years. His suave character woos both the leading lady and the audience. 

Image: SBS.

My Love from the Star

Park Hyung Sik plays a charming CEO who hires a petite but super-strong bodyguard, Do Bong-soon, played by Park Bo-young

Image: JTBC.

Strong Woman Do Bong-soon

Lee Min-ho's portrayal of the rich and brooding Goo Jun-pyo has made him a heartthrob in this iconic high school drama

Boys Over Flowers

Image: KBS2.

Park Seo Joon plays a determined underdog who builds a successful restaurant empire. His charisma and growth make this series engaging

Image: JTBC.

Itaewon Class

Park Hyung Sik, along with a star-studded cast, portrays a warrior in the ancient Silla kingdom. His regal looks add to the drama's appeal

Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth

Image: KBS2.

Ji Chang Wook stars as a mysterious night courier and investigator. His action-packed role and undeniable charm draw viewers in

Healer

Image: KBS2.

