10 K-dramas That Will Make You Ugly Cry!
A heart-wrenching historical drama following a modern woman's journey into the Goryeo dynasty, entangled in love, loyalty, and tragedy
Image: SBS
Moon Lovers Scarlet Heart Ryeo
An emotional rollercoaster of love, separation, and fate as childhood sweethearts navigate life's challenges, leaving a lasting impact.
Image: SBS
Stairway to Heaven
A melodramatic romance of star-crossed lovers reuniting amidst illness and heartbreak, evoking tears and bittersweet emotions.
Uncontrollably Fond
Image: KBS2
A romance drama about a single mother who runs a bar and a police officer who falls in love with her.
When the Camellia Blooms
Image: KBS2
A soul-stirring story of a mother's return to her family's lives after her passing, exploring love, loss, and second chances.
Hi Bye, Mama!
Image: tvN
Balancing realism and emotion, it portrays the complexities of a woman's choice between societal expectations and genuine love.
One Spring Night
Image: MBC
A supernatural journey of a woman given 49 days to find three people who truly weep for her, unraveling life's poignant lessons.
49 Days
Image: SBS
An intense romance intertwined with secrets, unveiling layers of pain and tragedy, making it impossible to hold back tears.
The Smile Has Left Your Eyes
Image: tvN
Childhood sweethearts reunite after years, facing past trauma, and embracing the power of forgiveness and healing.
Angel Eyes
Image: SBS
Click Here
This poignant drama follows a woman's journey of self-discovery after a terminal diagnosis, igniting passion and embracing life.
Scent of a Woman
Image: SBS