10 K-dramas That Will Melt Your Heart

A romantic saga between a soldier and a doctor, navigating love amidst duty and danger

Image:  KBS2.

Descendants of the Sun

A mystical romance about an immortal goblin and a human girl destined to break his curse

Image:  tvN.

Goblin

A forbidden love story between a South Korean heiress and a North Korean soldier

Crash Landing on You

Image:  tvN.

A whimsical tale of a centuries-old alien falling for a modern-day actress

My Love from the Star

Image:  SBS.

A healing romance between a psychiatric ward caregiver and a children's book author

It's Okay to Not Be Okay

Image:  tvN.

A nostalgic journey through friendship, family, and first love in a Seoul neighborhood during the late '80s

Reply 1988

Image:  tvN.

A thrilling romance between a mysterious night courier and a determined journalist

Healer

Image:  KBS2.

A delightful blend of romance and comedy featuring a strong-willed woman with superhuman strength

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

Image:  JTBC.

A historical fantasy romance between a king and a shaman, entangled in palace intrigues and love

The Moon Embracing the Sun 

Image:  MBC.

A heartwarming tale of a cross-dressed girl serving as a eunuch in the Joseon Dynasty, entangled in love and politics

Love in the Moonlight

Image:  KBS2.

