10 K-dramas That Will Melt Your Heart
A romantic saga between a soldier and a doctor, navigating love amidst duty and danger
Image: KBS2.
Descendants of the Sun
A mystical romance about an immortal goblin and a human girl destined to break his curse
Image: tvN.
Goblin
A forbidden love story between a South Korean heiress and a North Korean soldier
Crash Landing on You
Image: tvN.
A whimsical tale of a centuries-old alien falling for a modern-day actress
My Love from the Star
Image: SBS.
A healing romance between a psychiatric ward caregiver and a children's book author
It's Okay to Not Be Okay
Image: tvN.
A nostalgic journey through friendship, family, and first love in a Seoul neighborhood during the late '80s
Reply 1988
Image: tvN.
A thrilling romance between a mysterious night courier and a determined journalist
Healer
Image: KBS2.
A delightful blend of romance and comedy featuring a strong-willed woman with superhuman strength
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
Image: JTBC.
A historical fantasy romance between a king and a shaman, entangled in palace intrigues and love
The Moon Embracing the Sun
Image: MBC.
A heartwarming tale of a cross-dressed girl serving as a eunuch in the Joseon Dynasty, entangled in love and politics
Love in the Moonlight
Image: KBS2.