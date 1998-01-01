Heading 3

june 10, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas That'll Transport You Through Time

Pujya Doss

With Im Sol recovering from an accident that has left her paralyzed. A chance phone call with a budding singer, Ryu Sun-jae, transforms her bleak world and we see her years later, cheering him on as his ardent fan.

Image: tvN

Lovely Runner

Kang Ji Won is married to Park Min Hwan but he is horrible husband and she is just living a miserable life. To add onto all her difficulties, Kang Ji Won discovers she has cancer and discovers that her best friend and husband are having an affair

Image: tvN

Marry My Husband

A man discovers he can time travel using the subway and tries to change his future by marrying a woman he meets.

Tomorrow with You

Image: tvN

A 200-year-old demon portrayed by Song Kang develops an unexpected love for a human, played by Kim Yoo Jung, despite harboring a long-standing disdain for humans

Image: SBS

My Demon

My Perfect Stranger is the story of two people who meet by chance through time travel and get stuck in 1987

My Perfect Stranger

Image: KBS2

A Time Called You follows a woman who can’t seem to forget her boyfriend who died a year ago, so she travels back in time to 1998 and meets a male student who resembles her deceased boyfriend

A Time Called You

Image: Netflix

See You in My 19th Life is a webtoon-based drama of the same name by Lee Hey that follows a woman with an extraordinary ability to recall her past lives

See You In My 19th Life

Image: tvN

Tale Of The Nine-Tailed 1938is the second season of the action-fantasy series that tells the story of a gumiho who struggles to return to the present time after getting dragged back to a chaotic era in 1938

Tale Of The Nine-Tailed 1938

Image: tvN

The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract is based on a webtoon of the same name about the contractual marriage between a woman from Joseon and a bachelor in the 21st century

The Story Of Park’s Marriage Contract

Image: MBC

It is the story of a boy living a double life between a model student and a band member who gets to time slip and meets his 18-year-old father

Twinkling Watermelon

Image: tvN

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here