10 K-dramas That'll Transport You Through Time

With Im Sol recovering from an accident that has left her paralyzed. A chance phone call with a budding singer, Ryu Sun-jae, transforms her bleak world and we see her years later, cheering him on as his ardent fan.
Lovely Runner
Kang Ji Won is married to Park Min Hwan but he is horrible husband and she is just living a miserable life. To add onto all her difficulties, Kang Ji Won discovers she has cancer and discovers that her best friend and husband are having an affair
Marry My Husband
A man discovers he can time travel using the subway and tries to change his future by marrying a woman he meets.
Tomorrow with You
A 200-year-old demon portrayed by Song Kang develops an unexpected love for a human, played by Kim Yoo Jung, despite harboring a long-standing disdain for humans
My Demon
My Perfect Stranger is the story of two people who meet by chance through time travel and get stuck in 1987
My Perfect Stranger
A Time Called You follows a woman who can’t seem to forget her boyfriend who died a year ago, so she travels back in time to 1998 and meets a male student who resembles her deceased boyfriend
A Time Called You
See You in My 19th Life is a webtoon-based drama of the same name by Lee Hey that follows a woman with an extraordinary ability to recall her past lives
See You In My 19th Life
Tale Of The Nine-Tailed 1938is the second season of the action-fantasy series that tells the story of a gumiho who struggles to return to the present time after getting dragged back to a chaotic era in 1938
Tale Of The Nine-Tailed 1938
The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract is based on a webtoon of the same name about the contractual marriage between a woman from Joseon and a bachelor in the 21st century
The Story Of Park’s Marriage Contract
It is the story of a boy living a double life between a model student and a band member who gets to time slip and meets his 18-year-old father