10 K-dramas to binge in a day or less
Lee Yoon leads a band of rebels against Japanese rule in Gando, inspiring hope in the oppressed. A tale of defiance and courage
Image: KBS2.
Song of the Bandits
Soccer player Lee Joon-Sung and medical student Song Jae-Hyo seize an opportunity that could change their luck forever. A story of risk and redemption
Image: SBS.
The Deal
Kim Ji-yong seeks vengeance for his mother's murder, infiltrating the police academy. A gripping tale of justice and deception
Vigilante
Image: OCN.
Shy Cha Ji-woo and aloof Lee Ro-ah navigate the complexities of high school romance. An unlikely alliance forms in the game of love
Love Class
Image: tvN.
A chilling prophecy terrorizes Korea as people foresee their deaths. A gripping thriller exploring fate and fear
Hellbound
Image: Netflix.
Astronauts embark on a perilous lunar mission in a dystopian future. Humanity's survival hangs in the balance
The Silent Sea
Image: Netflix.
Yoon Ji-woo infiltrates the police force seeking revenge, hiding her true identity as an undercover agent. A tale of betrayal and justice
My Name
Image: Netflix.
Nurse Ahn Eun-young battles fantastical creatures in a mysterious high school. Armed with a unique gift, she uncovers hidden secrets
The School Nurse Files
Image: Netflix.
Newcomer Yoon Jong-woo faces eerie encounters in a dilapidated hostel in Seoul. A spine-chilling tale of survival and suspense
Strangers from Hell
Image: OCN.
Playwright Kim Woo-jin and soprano Yun Sim Deok find love amidst Japanese occupation. A tragic romance set in a tumultuous era
The Hymn of Death
Image: SBS.