Heading 3

Pujya Doss

MARCH 08, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas to binge in a day or less

Lee Yoon leads a band of rebels against Japanese rule in Gando, inspiring hope in the oppressed. A tale of defiance and courage

Image:  KBS2.

Song of the Bandits

Soccer player Lee Joon-Sung and medical student Song Jae-Hyo seize an opportunity that could change their luck forever. A story of risk and redemption

Image:  SBS.

The Deal

Kim Ji-yong seeks vengeance for his mother's murder, infiltrating the police academy. A gripping tale of justice and deception

Vigilante

Image:  OCN.

Shy Cha Ji-woo and aloof Lee Ro-ah navigate the complexities of high school romance. An unlikely alliance forms in the game of love

Love Class

Image:  tvN.

A chilling prophecy terrorizes Korea as people foresee their deaths. A gripping thriller exploring fate and fear

Hellbound

Image: Netflix.

Astronauts embark on a perilous lunar mission in a dystopian future. Humanity's survival hangs in the balance

The Silent Sea

Image: Netflix.

Yoon Ji-woo infiltrates the police force seeking revenge, hiding her true identity as an undercover agent. A tale of betrayal and justice

My Name

Image: Netflix.

Nurse Ahn Eun-young battles fantastical creatures in a mysterious high school. Armed with a unique gift, she uncovers hidden secrets

The School Nurse Files

Image: Netflix.

Newcomer Yoon Jong-woo faces eerie encounters in a dilapidated hostel in Seoul. A spine-chilling tale of survival and suspense

Strangers from Hell

Image:  OCN.

Playwright Kim Woo-jin and soprano Yun Sim Deok find love amidst Japanese occupation. A tragic romance set in a tumultuous era

The Hymn of Death

Image:  SBS.

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here