Heading 3

Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 27, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas to Binge-Watch During a Snow Day

Experience the wintry solitude of a lonely goblin awaiting his bride, enveloped in a tale of love and longing.

Image: tvN

Goblin: The Great and Lonely God

Dive into the political and romantic turmoil of 1987 South Korea amidst falling snow, adding depth to the drama.

Image: JTBC

Snowdrop

Unravel a web of lies and hidden truths, finding warmth within the story while cozying up with a hot cup of tea.

Image: SBS

Pinocchio

Indulge in the timeless love story set against snowy landscapes, evoking nostalgic comfort and longing.

Winter Sonata

Image: KBS2

Delve into the suspense of precognitive dreams and destiny, perfect for a snug day indoors.

While You Were Sleeping

Image: SBS

Escape to a parallel universe of royalty and winter wonderlands, leaving reality behind.

The King: Eternal Monarch

Image: SBS

Witness a soldier and doctor's love story amidst a snowy warzone, where love's warmth contrasts the harsh winter.

Descendants of the Sun

Image: KBS2

Seek solace in heartwarming tales of doctors amidst a snowy season, finding comfort in their everyday lives.

Hospital Playlist

Image: tvN

Be inspired by a young weightlifter's journey of self-discovery and dreams amidst the chill of winter.

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo

Image: MBC

Transport yourself to snowy Switzerland virtually, reminiscing about the captivating romance of this drama.

Crash Landing on You

Image: tvN

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here