10 K-dramas to Binge-Watch During a Snow Day
Experience the wintry solitude of a lonely goblin awaiting his bride, enveloped in a tale of love and longing.
Image: tvN
Goblin: The Great and Lonely God
Dive into the political and romantic turmoil of 1987 South Korea amidst falling snow, adding depth to the drama.
Image: JTBC
Snowdrop
Unravel a web of lies and hidden truths, finding warmth within the story while cozying up with a hot cup of tea.
Image: SBS
Pinocchio
Indulge in the timeless love story set against snowy landscapes, evoking nostalgic comfort and longing.
Winter Sonata
Image: KBS2
Delve into the suspense of precognitive dreams and destiny, perfect for a snug day indoors.
While You Were Sleeping
Image: SBS
Escape to a parallel universe of royalty and winter wonderlands, leaving reality behind.
The King: Eternal Monarch
Image: SBS
Witness a soldier and doctor's love story amidst a snowy warzone, where love's warmth contrasts the harsh winter.
Descendants of the Sun
Image: KBS2
Seek solace in heartwarming tales of doctors amidst a snowy season, finding comfort in their everyday lives.
Hospital Playlist
Image: tvN
Be inspired by a young weightlifter's journey of self-discovery and dreams amidst the chill of winter.
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo
Image: MBC
Click Here
Transport yourself to snowy Switzerland virtually, reminiscing about the captivating romance of this drama.
Crash Landing on You
Image: tvN