10 K-dramas to Binge-Watch When You Need an Escape pt 2
Pujya Doss
Image: MBC
W: Two Worlds
A mind-bending fantasy thriller where the real world and a webtoon universe collide, offering suspense, romance, and immersive storytelling
A visually stunning supernatural drama set in a mysterious hotel for ghosts, blending captivating folklore, romance, and poignant storytelling
Image: tvN
Hotel Del Luna
A gripping sci-fi thriller intertwining augmented reality gaming and reality, featuring suspenseful twists, breathtaking visuals, and a captivating storyline.
Image: tvN
Memories of the Alhambra
A beautifully crafted drama exploring mental health, love, and healing, with rich character development, stunning visuals, and a touching romance
Image: tvN
It's Okay Not to Be Okay
A mesmerizing fantasy romance about a goblin seeking redemption and a mortal woman with a tragic fate, with breathtaking cinematography and heartrending storytelling
Image: tvN
Goblin
A riveting crime drama where detectives from the past and present communicate through a mysterious walkie-talkie to solve cold cases, filled with suspense and intrigue
Image: tvN
Signal
A heartwarming romance between a South Korean heiress and a North Korean officer, blending humor, adventure, and poignant moments
Crash Landing on You
Image: tvN
An epic historical romance following a modern woman who time-travels to the Goryeo Dynasty, navigating palace intrigue and heart-wrenching love triangles
Image: SBS
Scarlet Heart: Ryeo
A supernatural rom-com featuring reincarnation and transformation, as two souls navigate life and love with humor, suspense, and a touch of fantasy
Abyss
Image: tvN
Click Here
A captivating fantasy romance between a mermaid and a genius conman, weaving together past and present with humor, romance, and mystery
The Legend of the Blue Sea
Image: SBS