april 09, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas to Binge-Watch When You Need an Escape pt 2

Pujya Doss

Image: MBC

W: Two Worlds

A mind-bending fantasy thriller where the real world and a webtoon universe collide, offering suspense, romance, and immersive storytelling

A visually stunning supernatural drama set in a mysterious hotel for ghosts, blending captivating folklore, romance, and poignant storytelling

Image: tvN

Hotel Del Luna

A gripping sci-fi thriller intertwining augmented reality gaming and reality, featuring suspenseful twists, breathtaking visuals, and a captivating storyline. 

Image: tvN

Memories of the Alhambra

A beautifully crafted drama exploring mental health, love, and healing, with rich character development, stunning visuals, and a touching romance

Image: tvN

It's Okay Not to Be Okay

A mesmerizing fantasy romance about a goblin seeking redemption and a mortal woman with a tragic fate, with breathtaking cinematography and heartrending storytelling

Image: tvN

Goblin

A riveting crime drama where detectives from the past and present communicate through a mysterious walkie-talkie to solve cold cases, filled with suspense and intrigue

Image: tvN

Signal

A heartwarming romance between a South Korean heiress and a North Korean officer, blending humor, adventure, and poignant moments

Crash Landing on You

Image: tvN

An epic historical romance following a modern woman who time-travels to the Goryeo Dynasty, navigating palace intrigue and heart-wrenching love triangles

Image: SBS

Scarlet Heart: Ryeo

A supernatural rom-com featuring reincarnation and transformation, as two souls navigate life and love with humor, suspense, and a touch of fantasy

Abyss

Image: tvN

A captivating fantasy romance between a mermaid and a genius conman, weaving together past and present with humor, romance, and mystery

The Legend of the Blue Sea

Image: SBS

