10 K-dramas to Binge Watch With Your Friends
Sanjukta Choudhury
A nostalgic look at the lives of five families living in the same neighbourhood in 1988. Heartfelt comedy, heartwarming friendships and relatable family dynamics
Image credit: tvN
Reply 1988
Five college students with different personalities share a house and navigate life's challenges. Heartfelt friendships and relatable slice-of-life moments
Image credit: JTBC
Hello, My Twenties! (1 and 2)
An ex-convict and his friends open a bar in Itaewon to seek revenge against a powerful CEO. Underdog story with strong friendships
Itaewon Class
Image credit: JTBC
Five doctors who have been friends since medical school navigate their careers and personal lives. Heartwarming moments and strong character bonds
Image credit: tvN
Hospital Playlist
In the backdrop of the 1998 financial crisis, a teenage fencer pursues her dreams and finds friendship and love with a hardworking young man. Nostalgic themes and heartfelt bonds
Twenty-Five Twenty-One
Image credit: tvN
A hilarious saga of three friends running a failing guesthouse while pursuing their dreams. Comedic situations, epic misunderstandings, and strong bonds
Welcome to Waikiki
Image credit: JTBC
Five friends experience the ups and downs of love, friendship, and adulthood while living together. Heartwarming friendships, youthful romance, and charming dynamics
My First First Love
Image credit: Netflix
A female weightlifter navigates life, love, and friendships. Adorable romance and genuine friendships
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo
Image credit: MBC
Four friends pursue their dreams against all odds. Relatable humor, strong friendships, and heartfelt moments
Fight for My Way
Image credit: KBS 2TV
Young entrepreneurs chase their dreams and face challenges in South Korea's startup world. Inspirational journeys and romantic subplots
Start-Up
Image credit: tvN