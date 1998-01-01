Heading 3

june 20, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas to Binge Watch With Your Friends

Sanjukta Choudhury

A nostalgic look at the lives of five families living in the same neighbourhood in 1988. Heartfelt comedy, heartwarming friendships and relatable family dynamics

Image credit: tvN

Reply 1988

Five college students with different personalities share a house and navigate life's challenges. Heartfelt friendships and relatable slice-of-life moments

Image credit: JTBC

Hello, My Twenties! (1 and 2)

An ex-convict and his friends open a bar in Itaewon to seek revenge against a powerful CEO. Underdog story with strong friendships

Itaewon Class

Image credit: JTBC

Five doctors who have been friends since medical school navigate their careers and personal lives. Heartwarming moments and strong character bonds

Image credit: tvN

Hospital Playlist

In the backdrop of the 1998 financial crisis, a teenage fencer pursues her dreams and finds friendship and love with a hardworking young man. Nostalgic themes and heartfelt bonds

Twenty-Five Twenty-One

Image credit: tvN

A hilarious saga of three friends running a failing guesthouse while pursuing their dreams. Comedic situations, epic misunderstandings, and strong bonds

Welcome to Waikiki

Image credit: JTBC

Five friends experience the ups and downs of love, friendship, and adulthood while living together. Heartwarming friendships, youthful romance, and charming dynamics

My First First Love

Image credit: Netflix

A female weightlifter navigates life, love, and friendships. Adorable romance and genuine friendships

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo

Image credit: MBC

Four friends pursue their dreams against all odds. Relatable humor, strong friendships, and heartfelt moments

Fight for My Way

Image credit: KBS 2TV

Young entrepreneurs chase their dreams and face challenges in South Korea's startup world. Inspirational journeys and romantic subplots

Start-Up

Image credit: tvN

