10 K-dramas to Binge When You're Feeling Like a Boss

A young man’s journey of opening a bar-restaurant in Itaewon to seek revenge against a food conglomerate. A tale of ambition and friendship

Image:  JTBC

Itaewon Class (2020)

A South Korean heiress accidentally lands in North Korea, sparking an unlikely romance with a North Korean officer

Image:  tvN

Crash Landing On You (2019–2020)

A woman born with superhuman strength dreams of creating video games, becoming a CEO’s bodyguard. A mix of romance, comedy, and action

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon (2017)

Image:  JTBC

A woman gets pulled into a webtoon world, unraveling a mystery with the fictional hero. A blend of fantasy, romance, and suspense

W: Two Worlds (2016)

Image: MBC

A narcissistic vice president and his long-time secretary navigate work and romance. A comedic look at office dynamics

What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim (2018)

Image:  tvN

A former Go player starts anew at a trading company, facing the challenges of corporate culture. A realistic portrayal of work life

Misaeng: Incomplete Life (2014)

Image:  tvN

Aspiring journalists struggle with the truth in a world where people hiccup when they lie. A story of integrity and love

Pinocchio (2014)

Image:  SBS

Protect the Boss (2011)

Image:  SBS

A quirky secretary and her chaebol boss navigate office politics and personal growth. A mix of humor and heart

A devoted secretary and her cold boss learn to trust and support each other in work and life

Jugglers (2017–2018)

Image: KBS2.

A nutritionist and a chaebol heir deal with the aftermath of a one-night stand turned work relationship

My Secret Romance (2017)

Image: OCN

