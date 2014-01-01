10 K-dramas to Binge When You're Feeling Like a Boss
A young man’s journey of opening a bar-restaurant in Itaewon to seek revenge against a food conglomerate. A tale of ambition and friendship
Image: JTBC
Itaewon Class (2020)
A South Korean heiress accidentally lands in North Korea, sparking an unlikely romance with a North Korean officer
Image: tvN
Crash Landing On You (2019–2020)
A woman born with superhuman strength dreams of creating video games, becoming a CEO’s bodyguard. A mix of romance, comedy, and action
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon (2017)
Image: JTBC
A woman gets pulled into a webtoon world, unraveling a mystery with the fictional hero. A blend of fantasy, romance, and suspense
W: Two Worlds (2016)
Image: MBC
A narcissistic vice president and his long-time secretary navigate work and romance. A comedic look at office dynamics
What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim (2018)
Image: tvN
A former Go player starts anew at a trading company, facing the challenges of corporate culture. A realistic portrayal of work life
Misaeng: Incomplete Life (2014)
Image: tvN
Aspiring journalists struggle with the truth in a world where people hiccup when they lie. A story of integrity and love
Pinocchio (2014)
Image: SBS
Protect the Boss (2011)
Image: SBS
A quirky secretary and her chaebol boss navigate office politics and personal growth. A mix of humor and heart
A devoted secretary and her cold boss learn to trust and support each other in work and life
Jugglers (2017–2018)
Image: KBS2.
A nutritionist and a chaebol heir deal with the aftermath of a one-night stand turned work relationship
My Secret Romance (2017)
Image: OCN