10 K-dramas to Brighten Your Monday

Pujya Doss

Image: MBC

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo

A bubbly weightlifter chases her dreams and finds unexpected romance with a synchronized swimmer

Three friends run a failing guesthouse, navigating hilarious mishaps and heartwarming friendships

Image: JTBC

Welcome to Waikiki

A born-strong woman helps a clumsy CEO solve crimes and discovers a hidden truth about her own strength

Image: JTBC

Strong Woman Do Bong-soon

A fangirl curator secretly manages an idol's fan club while falling for an art gallery director who becomes suspicious

Image: tvN

Her Private Life

A chef from the modern era wakes up in the body of a young queen from the Joseon dynasty, leading to comedic chaos and forbidden love

Image: tvN

Mr. Queen

Two childhood friends, a down-on-her-luck fighter and a non-athletic aspiring athlete, support each other's dreams and find love along the way

Image: KBS2

Fight for My Way

A narcissistic vice president relies on his highly efficient secretary, who suddenly decides to quit, leading him to realize his feelings for her

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim? 

Image: tvN

A 400-year-old alien falls in love with a top actress in this whimsical romantic comedy. Their love transcends time and space. 

Image: SBS.

My Love from the Star

After a coma, a 17-year-old violinist wakes up 13 years later as a 30-year-old woman, struggling to adjust to life and finding solace in a kind playwright

Thirty But Seventeen

Image: SBS.

Five doctors who are also best friends navigate the challenges and joys of working at a hospital, while their personal lives intertwine with laughter and love

Hospital Playlist

Image: tvN

