10 K-dramas to Channel Your Inner Foodie
Follows a food blogger's culinary adventures, emphasizing the joy of eating and the beauty of Korean cuisine
Image: tvN.
Let's Eat
A heartwarming story set in an Italian restaurant, blending romance with delectable dishes and the challenges of kitchen life
Image: MBC.
Pasta
Features a talented chef who gets possessed by a ghost with a knack for cooking, leading to comedic and delicious chaos.
Oh My Ghost
Image: tvN.
A tale of love and redemption set in a failing Chinese restaurant, showcasing the artistry of wok cooking amidst drama
Wok of Love
Image: SBS.
Chronicles a young man's journey to become a master baker, highlighting the intricacies of baking and familial bonds
King of Baking, Kim Takgu
Image: KBS2.
Incorporates supernatural elements into a story centered around a food stall that serves dishes linked to healing past traumas
Mystic Pop-up Bar
Image: JTBC.
Explores the competitive world of Korean traditional cuisine, with a focus on intricate dishes and the ambition of chefs
Feast of the Gods
Image: MBC.
Set in a picturesque island, this romantic comedy features a cozy seaside restaurant and its delectable offerings
Warm and Cozy
Image: MBC.
Revolves around a talented chef's journey to reclaim his culinary prowess, showcasing Korean royal cuisine and culinary rivalries
Gourmet
Image: SBS.
Seamlessly intertwines a heartwarming love story with the healing power of food, set in a hospice and a quaint seaside cafe
Chocolate
Image: JTBC.