10 K-dramas to cure your Monday blues

A bubbly weightlifter chases her dreams and finds unexpected romance with a synchronized swimmer
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo
Three friends run a failing guesthouse, navigating hilarious mishaps and heartwarming friendships
Welcome to Waikiki
A born-strong woman helps a clumsy CEO solve crimes and discovers a hidden truth about her own strength
Strong Woman Do Bong-soon
A fangirl curator secretly manages an idol's fan club while falling for an art gallery director who becomes suspicious
Her Private Life
A chef from the modern era wakes up in the body of a young queen from the Joseon dynasty, leading to comedic chaos and forbidden love
Mr. Queen
Two childhood friends, a down-on-her-luck fighter and a non-athletic aspiring athlete, support each other's dreams and find love along the way
Fight for My Way
A narcissistic vice president relies on his highly efficient secretary, who suddenly decides to quit, leading him to realize his feelings for her
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim?
A 400-year-old alien falls in love with a top actress in this whimsical romantic comedy. Their love transcends time and space.
My Love from the Star
After a coma, a 17-year-old violinist wakes up 13 years later as a 30-year-old woman, struggling to adjust to life and finding solace in a kind playwright
Thirty But Seventeen
Five doctors who are also best friends navigate the challenges and joys of working at a hospital, while their personal lives intertwine with laughter and love
Hospital Playlist
