10 K-dramas to Fuel Your Inner Fangirl
Hyun Bin stars as a charismatic North Korean officer who falls for a South Korean heiress in this cross-border romantic drama
Image: tvN
Crash Landing on You
Song Joong-ki plays a dashing army captain, and his chemistry with Song Hye Kyo sizzles in this military medical drama
Image: KBS2.
Descendants of the Sun
Park Seo Joon is a narcissistic executive whose heart starts to thaw when his loyal secretary, played by Park Min-young, decides to quit
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim
Image: tvN.
Gong Yoo takes the lead as a centuries-old goblin who seeks to end his immortal life. His charm captivates viewers
Goblin
Image: tvN.
Kim Soo Hyun stars as an alien who's lived on Earth for 400 years. His suave character woos both the leading lady and the audience.
My Love from the Star
Image: SBS.
Park Hyung Sik plays a charming CEO who hires a petite but super-strong bodyguard, Do Bong-soon, played by Park Bo-young
Strong Woman Do Bong-soon
Image: JTBC.
Lee Min-ho's portrayal of the rich and brooding Goo Jun-pyo has made him a heartthrob in this iconic high school drama
Boys Over Flowers
Image: KBS2.
Itaewon Class
Image: JTBC.
Park Seo Joon plays a determined underdog who builds a successful restaurant empire. His charisma and growth make this series engaging
Park Hyung Sik, along with a star-studded cast, portrays a warrior in the ancient Silla kingdom. His regal looks add to the drama's appeal
Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth
Image: KBS2.
Ji Chang Wook stars as a mysterious night courier and investigator. His action-packed role and undeniable charm draw viewers in
Healer
Image: KBS2.