PUJYA DOSS

may 17, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas to Fuel Your Inner Fangirl

Hyun Bin stars as a charismatic North Korean officer who falls for a South Korean heiress in this cross-border romantic drama

Image: tvN

Crash Landing on You

Song Joong-ki plays a dashing army captain, and his chemistry with Song Hye Kyo sizzles in this military medical drama

Image: KBS2.

Descendants of the Sun

Park Seo Joon is a narcissistic executive whose heart starts to thaw when his loyal secretary, played by Park Min-young, decides to quit

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim

Image: tvN.

Gong Yoo takes the lead as a centuries-old goblin who seeks to end his immortal life. His charm captivates viewers

Goblin 

Image: tvN.

Kim Soo Hyun stars as an alien who's lived on Earth for 400 years. His suave character woos both the leading lady and the audience. 

My Love from the Star

Image: SBS.

Park Hyung Sik plays a charming CEO who hires a petite but super-strong bodyguard, Do Bong-soon, played by Park Bo-young

Strong Woman Do Bong-soon

Image: JTBC.

Lee Min-ho's portrayal of the rich and brooding Goo Jun-pyo has made him a heartthrob in this iconic high school drama

Boys Over Flowers

Image: KBS2.

Itaewon Class

Image: JTBC.

Park Seo Joon plays a determined underdog who builds a successful restaurant empire. His charisma and growth make this series engaging

Park Hyung Sik, along with a star-studded cast, portrays a warrior in the ancient Silla kingdom. His regal looks add to the drama's appeal

Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth

Image: KBS2.

Ji Chang Wook stars as a mysterious night courier and investigator. His action-packed role and undeniable charm draw viewers in

Healer

Image: KBS2.

