Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 24, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas to Fuel Your Wanderlust

A chance meeting in Cuba sparks a romance, taking viewers on a journey through picturesque locations in South Korea and Cuba

Image:  tvN.

Encounter

A group tour in France unravels personal stories, offering breathtaking views of Paris and the French countryside

Image:  JTBC.

The Package 

Set in 1980s Gwangju, the drama captures the city's historical essence amidst political turmoil and youthful romance

Youth of May 

Image:  KBS2.

Time-traveling CEO explores Seoul's past and future, showcasing iconic landmarks and hidden gems of the city

Tomorrow with You 

Image:  tvN.

Set in Joseon-era Korea, a cross-dressed girl navigates love and politics in the royal palace, with stunning period aesthetics

Love in the Moonlight

Image:  KBS2.

A CEO's quest for augmented reality leads him to picturesque locations in Spain, blending gaming with real-world adventure

Memories of the Alhambra 

Image:  tvN.

A healing romance set in a whimsical fairytale village, featuring stunning visuals and dreamlike landscapes

It's Okay Not to be Okay

Image:  tvN.

A paragliding mishap lands a South Korean heiress in North Korea, showcasing scenic locales from both countries

Crash Landing on You 

Image:  tvN.

A mermaid's love story spans centuries, taking viewers to scenic spots along the Korean coastline and picturesque historical settings

The Legend of the Blue Sea 

Image:  SBS.

Set in a quaint village, the drama captures the charm of rural South Korea, featuring lush landscapes and serene countryside scenes

When the Camellia Blooms 

Image:  KBS2

