10 K-dramas to Fuel Your Wanderlust
A chance meeting in Cuba sparks a romance, taking viewers on a journey through picturesque locations in South Korea and Cuba
Image: tvN.
Encounter
A group tour in France unravels personal stories, offering breathtaking views of Paris and the French countryside
Image: JTBC.
The Package
Set in 1980s Gwangju, the drama captures the city's historical essence amidst political turmoil and youthful romance
Youth of May
Image: KBS2.
Time-traveling CEO explores Seoul's past and future, showcasing iconic landmarks and hidden gems of the city
Tomorrow with You
Image: tvN.
Set in Joseon-era Korea, a cross-dressed girl navigates love and politics in the royal palace, with stunning period aesthetics
Love in the Moonlight
Image: KBS2.
A CEO's quest for augmented reality leads him to picturesque locations in Spain, blending gaming with real-world adventure
Memories of the Alhambra
Image: tvN.
A healing romance set in a whimsical fairytale village, featuring stunning visuals and dreamlike landscapes
It's Okay Not to be Okay
Image: tvN.
A paragliding mishap lands a South Korean heiress in North Korea, showcasing scenic locales from both countries
Crash Landing on You
Image: tvN.
A mermaid's love story spans centuries, taking viewers to scenic spots along the Korean coastline and picturesque historical settings
The Legend of the Blue Sea
Image: SBS.
Set in a quaint village, the drama captures the charm of rural South Korea, featuring lush landscapes and serene countryside scenes
When the Camellia Blooms
Image: KBS2