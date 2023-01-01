10 K-dramas to get you into fall spirit
This enchanting tale of love and immortality unfolds against the backdrop of breathtaking autumn landscapes
Image: tvN
Goblin
A timeless classic that beautifully captures the bittersweet essence of fall and enduring love
Image: KBS2
Autumn in My Heart
This heartwarming drama set in a quaint town during autumn delivers love, laughter, and touching moments
Image: KBS2
When the Camellia Blooms
Set in the Goryeo Dynasty, this historical drama offers epic romance amid fall's golden hues
Image: SBS
Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo
A unique blend of romance and supernatural elements, set against the backdrop of autumn's mysterious ambiance
Image: SBS
The Master's Sun
As temperatures drop, relationships heat up in this modern romance set in Seoul during the fall season
Image: SBS
Temperature of Love
This heartwarming series explores love and companionship amidst the autumnal charm of Seoul
Image: tvN
Because This Is My First Life
A captivating time-traveling drama that weaves history and romance against a backdrop of fall foliage
Image: tvN
Chicago Typewriter
Fall's transformative beauty mirrors the characters' journey to rediscover love and happiness in this touching series
Image: tvN
Familiar Wife
Amidst the autumn leaves, a story of self-discovery and self-acceptance unfolds in the world of cosmetic surgery
Image: JTBC
My ID is Gangnam Beauty