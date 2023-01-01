Heading 3

Pujya Doss

 October 04,2023

Entertainment

10 K-dramas to get you into fall spirit

This enchanting tale of love and immortality unfolds against the backdrop of breathtaking autumn landscapes

Image: tvN

Goblin 

A timeless classic that beautifully captures the bittersweet essence of fall and enduring love

Image: KBS2

Autumn in My Heart

This heartwarming drama set in a quaint town during autumn delivers love, laughter, and touching moments

Image: KBS2

When the Camellia Blooms 

Set in the Goryeo Dynasty, this historical drama offers epic romance amid fall's golden hues

Image: SBS

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo 


A unique blend of romance and supernatural elements, set against the backdrop of autumn's mysterious ambiance

Image: SBS

The Master's Sun 


As temperatures drop, relationships heat up in this modern romance set in Seoul during the fall season

Image: SBS

Temperature of Love 

This heartwarming series explores love and companionship amidst the autumnal charm of Seoul

Image: tvN

Because This Is My First Life 

A captivating time-traveling drama that weaves history and romance against a backdrop of fall foliage

Image: tvN

Chicago Typewriter 

Fall's transformative beauty mirrors the characters' journey to rediscover love and happiness in this touching series

Image: tvN

Familiar Wife 

Amidst the autumn leaves, a story of self-discovery and self-acceptance unfolds in the world of cosmetic surgery

Image: JTBC

My ID is Gangnam Beauty 

