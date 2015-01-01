Heading 3

april 16, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas to give first love feelings

Pujya Doss

Image: MBC

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

A heartwarming tale of young love and self-discovery amidst the backdrop of sports, filled with laughter, tears, and unforgettable moments

Nostalgic and tender, this drama captures the innocence and magic of first love in the midst of friendship, family, and coming-of-age experiences

Image:  tvN

Reply 1988

Exploring themes of beauty, identity, and acceptance, this drama delicately portrays the blossoming romance between two individuals overcoming their insecurities

Image:  JTBC

My ID is Gangnam Beauty

Set against a historical backdrop, this enchanting romance follows the forbidden love story between a crown prince and a eunuch, brimming with passion and sacrifice

Image: KBS2

Love in the Moonlight

Transporting viewers into the world of a comic book, this whimsical drama spins a tale of young love and self-discovery, where every moment feels like a page-turning adventure

Image:  MBC

Extraordinary You

Fusing action, mystery, and romance, this electrifying drama follows the love story between a night courier and a journalist, shrouded in secrets and danger

Image:  KBS2

Healer

A hauntingly beautiful tale of love and redemption between a goblin cursed with immortality and a mortal woman destined to be his bride, spanning lifetimes

Goblin

Image:  tvN

Tugging at heartstrings, this emotional rollercoaster delves into the lives of high school students, exploring friendship, love, and the pursuit of identity

Image:  KBS2

School 2015: Who Are You?

Blending fantasy with romance, this gripping drama follows the intertwining fates of three individuals connected through precognitive dreams and the power of love

While You Were Sleeping

Image:  SBS

Sweet and nostalgic, this drama traces the journey of first love between childhood friends, capturing the innocence and purity of youthful affection

A Love So Beautiful

Image:  KakaoTV

