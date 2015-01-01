10 K-dramas to give first love feelings
Image: MBC
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
A heartwarming tale of young love and self-discovery amidst the backdrop of sports, filled with laughter, tears, and unforgettable moments
Nostalgic and tender, this drama captures the innocence and magic of first love in the midst of friendship, family, and coming-of-age experiences
Image: tvN
Reply 1988
Exploring themes of beauty, identity, and acceptance, this drama delicately portrays the blossoming romance between two individuals overcoming their insecurities
Image: JTBC
My ID is Gangnam Beauty
Set against a historical backdrop, this enchanting romance follows the forbidden love story between a crown prince and a eunuch, brimming with passion and sacrifice
Image: KBS2
Love in the Moonlight
Transporting viewers into the world of a comic book, this whimsical drama spins a tale of young love and self-discovery, where every moment feels like a page-turning adventure
Image: MBC
Extraordinary You
Fusing action, mystery, and romance, this electrifying drama follows the love story between a night courier and a journalist, shrouded in secrets and danger
Image: KBS2
Healer
A hauntingly beautiful tale of love and redemption between a goblin cursed with immortality and a mortal woman destined to be his bride, spanning lifetimes
Goblin
Image: tvN
Tugging at heartstrings, this emotional rollercoaster delves into the lives of high school students, exploring friendship, love, and the pursuit of identity
Image: KBS2
School 2015: Who Are You?
Blending fantasy with romance, this gripping drama follows the intertwining fates of three individuals connected through precognitive dreams and the power of love
While You Were Sleeping
Image: SBS
Sweet and nostalgic, this drama traces the journey of first love between childhood friends, capturing the innocence and purity of youthful affection
A Love So Beautiful
Image: KakaoTV