10 K-dramas to heal you
Find the meaning of life in this journey taken by three siblings who are done with the monotonous cycle of everyday life and seek to escape from it
Image: JTBC
My Liberation Notes
Find comfort with a boy suffering from Asperger’s Syndrome and his uncle’s story who runs a trauma cleaning company, they clean up the possessions of the deceased and unveil stories
Image: Netflix
Move To Heaven
Follow Cho Sam Dal and her sisters as they find peace and heal themselves when they return to their hometown in Jeju, they find themselves, love, family, friendship, and more
Welcome to Samdalri
Image: Netflix
A bestseller author and DJ who has wounds that run deep in his past meets a psychiatry doctor and tries to heal each other’s wounds
It’s Okay, That’s Love
Image: SBS
Join Yoon Hye Jin, a dentist and a perfectionist woman who returns to Gongjin when her life shatters in Seoul, on her quest to heal she ends up meeting a jack of all trades, Hong Du Sik
Hometown Cha Cha Cha
Image: Netflix
Hospital Playlist will take you on the path of the daily lives of doctors and a comforting experience as we follow five old friends who work at the same hospital and navigate through love and life
Hospital Playlist
Image: Netflix
What happens when a haughty angel messes up, he might lose his place as an angel however hope remains for him if he can find true love for a career-minded ballerina
Angel’s Last Mission: Love
Image: KBS
A woman who has been in a coma for 13 years wakes up and suddenly is expected to act like she is 30, but how she can not understand
Still 17
Image: Netflix
Let’s run with a national athlete who never had any real friends but when he decides to change his life he meets a film translator who thinks the world is unjust
Run On
Image: Netflix
A writer with hidden mental stress finds herself pulled to a caregiver who works in the psychiatric ward, together they heal each other and find emotional security and love
It’s Okay To Be Not Okay
Image: Netflix