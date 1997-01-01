10 K-dramas to hit you in the feels
A historical epic about a young girl's journey to become the first female royal physician. Filled with triumph, tragedy, and perseverance.
Image credits: MBC.
Dae Jang Geum
A fantastical romance where two souls switch bodies, navigating love's complexities. Emotional depth, humor, and a touch of magic
Image credits: SBS.
Secret Garden
A classic melodrama of childhood friends torn apart by tragedy, facing obstacles and enduring heartbreak in their quest for love
Image credits: SBS.
Stairway to Heaven
A poignant love story of reunion and separation, set against a snowy backdrop. Emotional and timeless, it became a global sensation
Image credits: SBS.
Winter Sonata
A beautifully crafted story of three siblings facing life's hardships, finding solace and strength in unexpected connections
My Mister
Image credits; tvN.
A mature romance exploring societal expectations, family, and the complexity of love. Emotionally charged with realistic portrayals
Image credits: MBC.
One Spring Night
A heart-wrenching tale of love, sacrifice, and familial bonds, as two childhood friends navigate the painful twists of fate
Image credits: KBS2.
Autumn in My Heart
A nostalgic journey of friends reminiscing about high school, love, and dreams. Filled with humor, heartache, and a love for '90s K-pop
Image credits: tvN.
Reply 1997
A historical drama set in the early 1900s, blending romance, patriotism, and tragedy as characters navigate love and loyalty amidst political turmoil
Image credits: tvN.
Mr. Sunshine
A compassionate exploration of mental health and love, as a psychiatrist and a novelist confront their pasts and find healing in each other
Image credits: SBS.
It's Okay, That's Love