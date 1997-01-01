Heading 3

Pujya Doss

DECEMBEr 14, 2023

Entertainment

10 K-dramas to hit you in the feels

A historical epic about a young girl's journey to become the first female royal physician. Filled with triumph, tragedy, and perseverance.

Image credits: MBC.

Dae Jang Geum

A fantastical romance where two souls switch bodies, navigating love's complexities. Emotional depth, humor, and a touch of magic

 Image credits: SBS.

Secret Garden

A classic melodrama of childhood friends torn apart by tragedy, facing obstacles and enduring heartbreak in their quest for love

Image credits: SBS.

Stairway to Heaven

A poignant love story of reunion and separation, set against a snowy backdrop. Emotional and timeless, it became a global sensation

Image credits: SBS.

Winter Sonata

A beautifully crafted story of three siblings facing life's hardships, finding solace and strength in unexpected connections

My Mister

Image credits; tvN.

A mature romance exploring societal expectations, family, and the complexity of love. Emotionally charged with realistic portrayals

Image credits: MBC.

One Spring Night

A heart-wrenching tale of love, sacrifice, and familial bonds, as two childhood friends navigate the painful twists of fate

Image credits: KBS2.

Autumn in My Heart

A nostalgic journey of friends reminiscing about high school, love, and dreams. Filled with humor, heartache, and a love for '90s K-pop

Image credits: tvN.

Reply 1997

A historical drama set in the early 1900s, blending romance, patriotism, and tragedy as characters navigate love and loyalty amidst political turmoil

Image credits: tvN.

Mr. Sunshine

A compassionate exploration of mental health and love, as a psychiatrist and a novelist confront their pasts and find healing in each other

Image credits: SBS.

It's Okay, That's Love

