Heading 3

Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 06, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas to make you feel less lonely

A South Korean heiress paraglides into North Korea, forming an unlikely romance. A heartwarming tale of love transcending borders

Image:  tvN.

Crash Landing on You

A goblin seeks redemption with the help of a quirky grim reaper. Their journey unfolds with humor, love, and supernatural elements

Image:  tvN.

Goblin

A college student undergoes plastic surgery and grapples with societal beauty standards. A touching exploration of self-acceptance and love

Image:  JTBC.

My ID is Gangnam Beauty

A fairy-tale writer and a psychiatric nurse heal each other's emotional wounds. A beautifully crafted story tackling mental health stigma

It's Okay to Not Be Okay

Image:  tvN.

Nostalgic coming-of-age drama depicting the lives of families in 1988 Seoul. Heartfelt moments and genuine friendships abound

Reply 1988

Image:  tvN.

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

Image:  MBC.

A quirky romantic comedy following a weightlifter's journey through love, friendship, and self-discovery in a sports university

A petite woman with superhuman strength becomes a bodyguard. A delightful mix of romance, comedy, and crime

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

Image:  JTBC.

Individuals with premonitions try to prevent tragic events. A suspenseful yet heartwarming drama exploring the consequences of changing fate

While You Were Sleeping

Image:  SBS.

Five doctors navigate life, friendship, and the challenges of working in a hospital. A slice-of-life series with humor and heart

Hospital Playlist

Image:  tvN.

A love story between a soldier and a doctor set in a fictional war-torn country. Balancing action and romance, it captivates with intense emotions

Descendants of the Sun

Image:  KBS2.

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here