10 K-dramas to make you feel less lonely
A South Korean heiress paraglides into North Korea, forming an unlikely romance. A heartwarming tale of love transcending borders
Image: tvN.
Crash Landing on You
A goblin seeks redemption with the help of a quirky grim reaper. Their journey unfolds with humor, love, and supernatural elements
Image: tvN.
Goblin
A college student undergoes plastic surgery and grapples with societal beauty standards. A touching exploration of self-acceptance and love
Image: JTBC.
My ID is Gangnam Beauty
A fairy-tale writer and a psychiatric nurse heal each other's emotional wounds. A beautifully crafted story tackling mental health stigma
It's Okay to Not Be Okay
Image: tvN.
Nostalgic coming-of-age drama depicting the lives of families in 1988 Seoul. Heartfelt moments and genuine friendships abound
Reply 1988
Image: tvN.
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Image: MBC.
A quirky romantic comedy following a weightlifter's journey through love, friendship, and self-discovery in a sports university
A petite woman with superhuman strength becomes a bodyguard. A delightful mix of romance, comedy, and crime
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
Image: JTBC.
Individuals with premonitions try to prevent tragic events. A suspenseful yet heartwarming drama exploring the consequences of changing fate
While You Were Sleeping
Image: SBS.
Five doctors navigate life, friendship, and the challenges of working in a hospital. A slice-of-life series with humor and heart
Hospital Playlist
Image: tvN.
A love story between a soldier and a doctor set in a fictional war-torn country. Balancing action and romance, it captivates with intense emotions
Descendants of the Sun
Image: KBS2.