10 K-dramas to make you laugh
Tanya Saxena
This comedy family drama will take you on a fun journey where a group of childhood friends now adults try to navigate love, life, and the future just like their parents
Image: tvN
Reply 1988
Get ready to laugh heartily with this K-drama where three clueless men open a guesthouse and one day end up finding a baby there, what unfolds later will knock your socks off
Image: Netflix
Welcome to Waikiki 1 & 2
This one will take you back to Joseon when a man who time travels into the body of a queen, you can expect whatever lies ahead to be funny on a royal level
Mr. Queen
Image: Netflix
Indulge in a fun mix-up story when a girl trying to help her best friend ends up going on a blind date with the CEO of her company who then asks her to act like her girlfriend
Image: Netflix
Business Proposal
Suspicious Partner is a legal drama with major comedy scenes that will make you laugh, mainly the lead characters who are a misfit and a cute couple are a funny duo
Suspicious Partner
Image: Netflix
Fight For My Way has your iconic aegyos, absurd situations, and laughable moments to brighten your day as four friends chase their dreams in their own distinguished way
Fight For My Way
Image: Netflix
Follow a duo who are neighbors and have almost given up on their lives, but they also share a therapist and seem to be coming in each other’s way in the most eccentric ways
Mad For Each Other
Image: Netflix
In this rom-com, the female lead is here to make you laugh with her extremities and habits combined with her special tuning with her alien partner
My Love From The Star
Image: SBS
Indulge in a hate-to-love relationship between a lawyer and an actor who like to get on each other’s nerves and will make you laugh
Love To Hate You
Image: Netflix
The name has melodrama in it which this time equals unending fun, a story where three 30-year-old women who are friends navigate life in their own quirky way
Be Melodramatic
Image: JTBC