10 K-dramas to recommend for beginners
A North-South love story filled with humor and heartwarming moments
Image: tvN
Crash Landing on You
A tale of resilience, this drama follows an underdog's journey to success
Image: JTBC.
Itaewon Class
Exploring self-acceptance, it tells the story of a woman's transformation and self-discovery
My ID is Gangnam Beauty
Image: JTBC.
A gripping military romance with intense action and tender moments
Descendants of the Sun
Image: KBS2.
A heartwarming coming-of-age drama filled with nostalgia and family bonds
Reply 1988
Image: tvN.
A quirky blend of romance and crime-solving with a strong female lead
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
Image: JTBC
A suspenseful tale where characters can predict the future through their dreams
While You Were Sleeping
Image: SBS.
A mind-bending drama that blurs the lines between reality and fantasy
W: Two Worlds
Image: MBC.
A heartwarming story of love and growth set in the world of sports
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo
Image: MBC.
A thrilling mix of action, mystery, and romance as a night courier takes on covert missions
Healer
Image: KBS2.