10 K-dramas to rewatch this winter
Embark on a timeless journey with an immortal goblin seeking love and a spirit-seeing student, framed by autumn and winter landscapes
Image: tvN
Goblin
Rediscover love's warmth as a publishing editor and aspiring writer navigate romance in cozy bookstores
Image: tvN
Romance is a Bonus Book
Delve into a winter of introspection with a nostalgic romance between childhood friends, capturing the essence of first love
Image: JTBC
Something in the Rain
Experience a quirky Seoul romance between a writer and a director amidst the vibrant yet chilly winter streets
Image: KakaoTV
Lovestruck in the City
Witness a historical romance set in 1980s Korea, where love blooms amidst political turmoil and the beauty of a snowy winter
Snowdrop
Image: JTBC
Navigate the cold Korean winter with a tale of self-acceptance and transformation amid beauty standards
Image: JTBC
My ID is Gangnam Beauty
Find comfort in a seaside village escape, where a city dentist discovers romance with a local handyman
Image: tvN
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
Warm your winter nights with a heartwarming medical drama, offering human connection amidst the challenges of the profession
Image: tvN
Hospital Playlist
Nostalgia awaits in 1988, sharing laughter, tears, and enduring bonds of friendship among neighborhood families
Image: tvN
Reply 1988
Immerse yourself in an epic historical drama, blending romance and stunning visuals in late 19th-century Korea
Image: tvN
Mr. Sunshine