Heading 3

Pratyusha Dash

DECEMBER 07, 2023

Entertainment

10 K-dramas to rewatch this winter 

 Embark on a timeless journey with an immortal goblin seeking love and a spirit-seeing student, framed by autumn and winter landscapes

 Image:  tvN

Goblin

Rediscover love's warmth as a publishing editor and aspiring writer navigate romance in cozy bookstores

Image:  tvN

Romance is a Bonus Book

Delve into a winter of introspection with a nostalgic romance between childhood friends, capturing the essence of first love

Image:  JTBC

Something in the Rain

Experience a quirky Seoul romance between a writer and a director amidst the vibrant yet chilly winter streets

 Image:  KakaoTV

Lovestruck in the City

Witness a historical romance set in 1980s Korea, where love blooms amidst political turmoil and the beauty of a snowy winter

Snowdrop

Image:  JTBC

Navigate the cold Korean winter with a tale of self-acceptance and transformation amid beauty standards

Image:  JTBC

My ID is Gangnam Beauty

Find comfort in a seaside village escape, where a city dentist discovers romance with a local handyman

Image:  tvN

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Warm your winter nights with a heartwarming medical drama, offering human connection amidst the challenges of the profession

Image:  tvN

Hospital Playlist

Nostalgia awaits in 1988, sharing laughter, tears, and enduring bonds of friendship among neighborhood families

Image:  tvN

Reply 1988

Immerse yourself in an epic historical drama, blending romance and stunning visuals in late 19th-century Korea

Image:  tvN

Mr. Sunshine

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here