Tanya Saxena

FEBRUARY 25, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-dramas to ruin your sleep schedule

Set in an apocalyptic world where a group of high school students are stuck in a zombie breakout as they struggle to survive and navigate through life-or-death situations

Image: Netflix

All of Us Are Dead

Big Mouth is a drama where an underachieving lawyer is somehow caught in the middle of a murder conspiracy as he digs to protect himself and his family he unearths deep secrets about big people

Image: MBC TV

Big Mouth

Guardian: The Lonely and Great God is a fantasy K-drama with Kim Shin, a cursed Goblin who is facing the consequences of his deeds and can only be freed by a high school girl, Ji Eun Tak

Image: tvN

Guardian: The Lonely and Great God

The Penthouse: War in Life has Wealthy families, death, crime, revenge, and secret-ridden individuals. And women who will do anything to protect their children and themselves

The Penthouse: War in Life

Image: SBS TV

Strong Girl Bong Soon a  girl with superhuman strength is caught up in a love triangle and a serial killing case, filled with romance, comedy, and suspense this is a hard-to-miss drama

Strong Girl Do Bong Soon

Image: JTBC 

Crash Landing on You is a rom-com that depicts the story of a successful South Korean businesswoman who due to a paragliding accident literally falls into the arms of a North Korean army officer 

Crash Landing on You

Image: tvN

Revenge of Others

Image: Disney+

Ok Chan Mi and Ji Soo Heon work, two high school students together to reach a single goal, take revenge on perpetrators who ruin lives but still live in peace

Bok Joo is a professional weightlifter and Jung Joon Hyung is a professional swimmer,  childhood friends who meet again in college, and in this coming-of-age romantic drama try to achieve dreams 

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

Image: MBC TV

W: Two Worlds where reality melts into a webtoon, a  character in a webtoon and a surgeon in the real world fall in love but how and what will happen if they choose to stay together

W: Two Worlds

Image: MBC TV

Revenge is always a dish best served in a drama, a woman who has planned revenge for decades and is sure to make her offenders die a slow painful death

The Glory

Image: Netflix

