10 K-dramas to ruin your sleep schedule
Set in an apocalyptic world where a group of high school students are stuck in a zombie breakout as they struggle to survive and navigate through life-or-death situations
Image: Netflix
All of Us Are Dead
Big Mouth is a drama where an underachieving lawyer is somehow caught in the middle of a murder conspiracy as he digs to protect himself and his family he unearths deep secrets about big people
Image: MBC TV
Big Mouth
Guardian: The Lonely and Great God is a fantasy K-drama with Kim Shin, a cursed Goblin who is facing the consequences of his deeds and can only be freed by a high school girl, Ji Eun Tak
Image: tvN
Guardian: The Lonely and Great God
The Penthouse: War in Life has Wealthy families, death, crime, revenge, and secret-ridden individuals. And women who will do anything to protect their children and themselves
The Penthouse: War in Life
Image: SBS TV
Strong Girl Bong Soon a girl with superhuman strength is caught up in a love triangle and a serial killing case, filled with romance, comedy, and suspense this is a hard-to-miss drama
Strong Girl Do Bong Soon
Image: JTBC
Crash Landing on You is a rom-com that depicts the story of a successful South Korean businesswoman who due to a paragliding accident literally falls into the arms of a North Korean army officer
Crash Landing on You
Image: tvN
Revenge of Others
Image: Disney+
Ok Chan Mi and Ji Soo Heon work, two high school students together to reach a single goal, take revenge on perpetrators who ruin lives but still live in peace
Bok Joo is a professional weightlifter and Jung Joon Hyung is a professional swimmer, childhood friends who meet again in college, and in this coming-of-age romantic drama try to achieve dreams
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Image: MBC TV
W: Two Worlds where reality melts into a webtoon, a character in a webtoon and a surgeon in the real world fall in love but how and what will happen if they choose to stay together
W: Two Worlds
Image: MBC TV
Click Here
Revenge is always a dish best served in a drama, a woman who has planned revenge for decades and is sure to make her offenders die a slow painful death
The Glory
Image: Netflix