10 K-dramas to watch according to mood
Pujya Doss
A captivating love story between a South Korean heiress and a North Korean soldier. Full of heartwarming moments and breathtaking scenery
Image: tvN
Romantic Mood: Crash Landing on You
A hilarious romantic comedy about a strong-willed woman with superhuman strength who becomes a bodyguard for a CEO. Guaranteed laughs and adorable romance
Image: JTBC
Comedic Mood: Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
A gripping crime drama intertwining past and present as detectives communicate through a mysterious walkie-talkie to solve cold cases. Keeps you on the edge of your seat
Thrilling Mood: Signal
Image: tvN
Set in the late 1980s, this drama follows the lives of five families in a neighborhood. It's nostalgic, heartwarming, and filled with relatable moments
Image: tvN
Heartwarming Mood: Reply 1988
A fantasy romance between a goblin cursed with immortality and a cheerful high school girl who can see ghosts. Magical, romantic, and visually stunning
Fantasy Mood: Goblin
Image: tvN
A mysterious messenger with a dark past gets entangled in a journalist's quest for truth. Action-packed with a thrilling storyline and swoon-worthy romance
Mystery Mood: Healer
Image: KBS2
Set in the Joseon era, this drama tells the forbidden love story between a king and a female shaman. Rich in history, romance, and intrigue
Historical Mood: Moon Embracing the Sun
Image: MBC
A realistic portrayal of love, mental health, and relationships among individuals with various psychological issues. Touching, insightful, and beautifully acted
Slice of Life Mood: It's Okay, That's Love
Image: SBS
A vigilante seeks justice while unraveling his father's past. Packed with intense action sequences, romance, and political intrigue. Keeps you hooked from start to finish
Action Mood: City Hunter
Image: SBS
A heartwarming coming-of-age story about a weightlifter's journey to love, friendship, and self-discovery. Full of humor, warmth, and motivational moments
Inspirational Mood: Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Image: MBC