10 K-dramas to watch according to your personality
Pujya Doss
Image: SBS
The Adventurous Spirit
K-Drama: Vagabond
A stuntman embarks on a dangerous journey to uncover the truth behind a tragic plane crash, facing espionage and corruption. A high-octane action thriller
A South Korean heiress accidentally lands in North Korea, where she meets a charming soldier. Their unlikely romance blossoms amid political tensions
Image: tvN
The Romantic Dreamer
K-Drama: Crash Landing on You
Detectives from the past and present communicate through a mysterious walkie-talkie to solve cold cases and catch a long-elusive killer. A thrilling time-travel mystery
Image: tvN
The Mystery Lover
K-Drama: Signal
An immortal goblin seeks a human bride to end his cursed immortality. This epic fantasy drama blends romance, humor, and poignant themes
Image: tvN
The Fantasy Enthusiast
K-Drama: Goblin
Set in the late Joseon period, a Korean boy who escapes to America returns as a U.S. Marine officer, getting entangled in national and personal conflicts
Image: tvN
The Historical Buff
K-Drama: Mr. Sunshine
An alien who has been on Earth for 400 years meets a famous actress and falls in love, blending science fiction with romance and comedy
Image: SBS
The Sci-Fi Fan
K-Drama: My Love from the Star
A woman born with superhuman strength dreams of creating video games while working as a bodyguard for a wealthy CEO. A delightful romantic comedy
The Comedy Lover
K-Drama: Strong Woman Do Bong-soon
Image: JTBC
Students and professors at a prestigious law school become entangled in a murder case, revealing their dark secrets and testing their legal acumen. A gripping legal drama
Image: JTBC
The Legal Mind
K-Drama: Law School
A young man moves into a cheap apartment, encountering eerie neighbors and strange happenings. A psychological horror with intense suspense
The Thriller Seeker
K-Drama: Strangers from Hell
Image: OCN
A heartwarming story about five childhood friends and their families living in the same neighborhood in 1988, filled with nostalgia, love, and humor
The Family-Oriented
K-Drama: Reply 1988
Image: tvN