10 K-dramas to watch according to your personality

Pujya Doss

The Adventurous Spirit
K-Drama: Vagabond

A stuntman embarks on a dangerous journey to uncover the truth behind a tragic plane crash, facing espionage and corruption. A high-octane action thriller

A South Korean heiress accidentally lands in North Korea, where she meets a charming soldier. Their unlikely romance blossoms amid political tensions

The Romantic Dreamer
K-Drama: Crash Landing on You

Detectives from the past and present communicate through a mysterious walkie-talkie to solve cold cases and catch a long-elusive killer. A thrilling time-travel mystery

The Mystery Lover
K-Drama: Signal

An immortal goblin seeks a human bride to end his cursed immortality. This epic fantasy drama blends romance, humor, and poignant themes

The Fantasy Enthusiast
K-Drama: Goblin

Set in the late Joseon period, a Korean boy who escapes to America returns as a U.S. Marine officer, getting entangled in national and personal conflicts

The Historical Buff
K-Drama: Mr. Sunshine

An alien who has been on Earth for 400 years meets a famous actress and falls in love, blending science fiction with romance and comedy

The Sci-Fi Fan
K-Drama: My Love from the Star

A woman born with superhuman strength dreams of creating video games while working as a bodyguard for a wealthy CEO. A delightful romantic comedy

The Comedy Lover
K-Drama: Strong Woman Do Bong-soon

Students and professors at a prestigious law school become entangled in a murder case, revealing their dark secrets and testing their legal acumen. A gripping legal drama

The Legal Mind
K-Drama: Law School

A young man moves into a cheap apartment, encountering eerie neighbors and strange happenings. A psychological horror with intense suspense

The Thriller Seeker
K-Drama: Strangers from Hell

A heartwarming story about five childhood friends and their families living in the same neighborhood in 1988, filled with nostalgia, love, and humor

The Family-Oriented
K-Drama: Reply 1988

