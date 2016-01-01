10 K-dramas to watch after apocalypse ones
Detectives communicate across time to solve cold cases, navigating a post-apocalyptic world. Gripping storytelling with elements of suspense and mystery
Image: tvN.
Signal
After a parallel universe emerges from a train station, a detective uncovers dark secrets and fights for justice
Image: OCN.
Train
A cult threatens a small town's survival. Gripping suspense, exploring themes of manipulation and desperation in a post-apocalyptic atmosphere
Save Me
Image: OCN.
A virtual reality game blurs the lines between reality and fantasy in a world on the brink of collapse
Memories of the Alhambra
Image: tvN.
A detective time-travels from 1986 to 2016 while chasing a serial killer, navigating societal changes and personal struggles
Tunnel
Image: OCN.
A struggling writer moves to a decrepit apartment building, uncovering sinister secrets and facing psychological horrors
Strangers from Hell
Image: OCN.
Clones, conspiracies, and a doctor's fight for his daughter's life in a dystopian future. Intense action and suspense
Duel
Image: OCN.
A grim reaper possesses a human's body to uncover mysteries and prevent the apocalypse. Blend of supernatural elements and crime thriller
Black
Image: OCN.
Two timelines intersect as characters uncover a conspiracy threatening humanity's existence. Intriguing sci-fi mystery
Circle: Two Worlds Connected
Image: tvN.
A group of demon hunters with supernatural powers protect the world from evil spirits. Action-packed with elements of fantasy
The Uncanny Counter
Image: OCN.