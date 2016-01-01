Heading 3

10 K-dramas to watch after apocalypse ones

Detectives communicate across time to solve cold cases, navigating a post-apocalyptic world. Gripping storytelling with elements of suspense and mystery

Image:  tvN.

Signal 

After a parallel universe emerges from a train station, a detective uncovers dark secrets and fights for justice

Image:  OCN.

Train 

A cult threatens a small town's survival. Gripping suspense, exploring themes of manipulation and desperation in a post-apocalyptic atmosphere

Save Me 

Image:  OCN.

A virtual reality game blurs the lines between reality and fantasy in a world on the brink of collapse

Memories of the Alhambra 

Image:  tvN.

A detective time-travels from 1986 to 2016 while chasing a serial killer, navigating societal changes and personal struggles

Tunnel 

Image:  OCN.

A struggling writer moves to a decrepit apartment building, uncovering sinister secrets and facing psychological horrors

Strangers from Hell 

Image:  OCN.

Clones, conspiracies, and a doctor's fight for his daughter's life in a dystopian future. Intense action and suspense

Duel 

Image:  OCN.

A grim reaper possesses a human's body to uncover mysteries and prevent the apocalypse. Blend of supernatural elements and crime thriller

Black 

Image:  OCN.

Two timelines intersect as characters uncover a conspiracy threatening humanity's existence. Intriguing sci-fi mystery

Circle: Two Worlds Connected 

Image:  tvN.

A group of demon hunters with supernatural powers protect the world from evil spirits. Action-packed with elements of fantasy

The Uncanny Counter 

Image:  OCN.

