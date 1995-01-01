10 K-dramas to Watch after Lovely Runner

The series follows the journey of Im Sol, an ardent fan of idol Ryu Sun-jae. Sol, a once-promising film director whose dreams were shattered by an accident that left her paralyzed, finds solace in the music of Sun-Jae
Lovely Runner
A high school student discovers she’s a character in a comic and sets out to change her fate
Extraordinary You
A high school student who loves music is transported back in time to 1995
Twinkling Watermelon
Both have ‘bad boy’ second male leads and a high school setting
True Beauty
Explores themes of romance and time travel just like the Lovely Runner
A Time Called You
This is also a drama that follows time travel and romance just like the ongoing K-drama Lovely Runner
Marry My Husband
Both dramas have an idol male lead experiencing depression
The Heavenly Idol
Both dramas deal with serious topics and coming-of-age elements
Twenty-Five Twenty-One
Both dramas have a female lead who is a fan of the male lead
The Universe’s Star
Features time travel and a love story similar to "Lovely Runner