10 K-dramas to watch after Sweet Home 3
Unleash supernatural chaos with a grim reaper navigating death, intense fight scenes, and a profound exploration of trauma in this gripping series that transcends the afterlife
Black
Image: OCN
A dark fairytale unfolds, weaving monstrous animation and nuanced portrayals of mental health, creating a captivating narrative that breaks the conventional K-drama mold
It's Okay Not to Be Okay
Image: tvN
Enter a world of political intrigue and stunning zombie lore in this Kingdom of the Gods adaptation. With two seasons, it delivers captivating storytelling and remarkable costume design
Kingdom
Image: Netflix
Crafted evil spirits and stellar action sequences define this series, based on Amazing Rumor. It keeps audiences engaged and entertained with its supernatural intrigue
The Uncanny Counter
Image: OCN
Possession, religion, and horror tropes converge in this favorite horror series, delivering a chilling narrative that explores the dark depths of supernatural phenomena
The Guest
Image: OCN
A horror anthology catering to true horror buffs, Goedam offers a unique and spine-chilling experience, perfect for those who found fascination in the horrors of Sweet Home
Goedam
Image: Netflix
Enter the world of apartment complex horror and mystery, based on the Naver WEBTOON, Hell is Other People. Experience expanded cast dynamics and a gripping narrative
Strangers from Hell
Image: OCN
Pil Sung and Seo Jung form a dynamic duo, unraveling a deep mystery in this series that skillfully navigates character development, delivering unexpected twists and turns
Possessed
Image: OCN
Biomechanically altered humans embark on superhero quests, posing moral questions and showcasing smashing fight choreography in this adrenaline-pumping K-drama
Rugal
Image: OCN
Immerse yourself in a world of monsters as Eun Young unveils a secret realm. With unparalleled creature design, this series is a visual delight for horror enthusiasts
The School Nurse Files
Image: Netflix